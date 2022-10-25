Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Masandawana return to action as they try to ease a turbulent past few days that saw a major shake-up at the club

Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Harry Gwala Stadium to take on Maritzburg United in Tuesday's Premier Soccer League fixture.

This comes fresh after the Brazilians were knocked out of the MTN8 by Orlando Pirates last Saturday following a 3-0 defeat in the semi-final, second leg.

That led to the reshuffling of their technical team with Rhulani Mokwena being appointed head coach.

Manqoba Mngqithi is demoted to senior coach, a role Steve Komphela was elevated from to become the first team coach.

Despite winning games before the Orlando Pirates defeat, club bosses were unconvinced by the victories, including thrashing Las Passe 15-1 on aggregate in the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns have lost just two league games this season, winning seven and drawing one.

But that still raised the alarm and led to changes in the technical team.

Now, Mokwena gets his first test as Masandawana head coach against a struggling Maritzburg United away from home.

They face the Team of Choice whose coach John Maduka is also under pressure with his team having two points more than basement side Marumo Gallants who have a game in hand.

Game Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Tuesday, October 25 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpage

Maritzburg coach John Maduka has no suspended player for this match.

But the former Malawi captain is fretting over the fitness of goalkeeper King Ndlovu who missed their last match against AmaZulu due to injury.

In Ndlovu’s absence, Cameroonian Anye Fru was in goal against Usuthu.

Backpagepix

Mokwena would be praying for Peter Shalulile to be available after the Namibian missed their last four matches.

His absence was felt against Marumo Gallants and Pirates as Sundowns appeared blunt upfront.

There is also doubt around another striker Abubeker Nasir who started his life at Chloorkop on a high note before injury struck.

Defender Aubrey Modiba will not take part in Tuesday’s match due to suspension.

He was red-carded against Pirates and it was the second time this season for the left-back to receive his marching orders.

That makes Sifiso Ngobeni likely to start while another left-back Terrence Mashego has started training as he is recovering from a thigh injury.

Erwin Saavedra and defender Brian Onyango are still doubtful due to fitness issues.

Match Preview

Despite the MTN8 setback, the Brazilians are on a four-match winning streak in the PSL.

Their opponents Maritzburg have not tasted victory in their last four games and that has condemned them to the relegation zone.

Sundowns’ last trip to Maritzburg is not a memorable one as they lost 2-1 in March.

Masandawana had won 1-0 in the reverse fixture at home in November 2021.