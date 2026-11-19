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The Masandawana midfielder has sent a clear message to the Yellow Nation ahead of their highly anticipated Carling Knockout semi-final showdown this Sunday. The Chilean playmaker is expecting a fierce battle at Loftus Versfeld as both sides compete for a spot in the prestigious tournament final.

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'We know it’s a derby'

The stage is set for a monumental encounter in the South African football calendar as Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to host rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Speaking to the club's media department, the midfielder acknowledged the unique atmosphere of the occasion while emphasising the need for tactical consistency. The Brazilians enter the contest as favorites, but they are fully aware that cup football often levels the playing field, especially when traditional rivals meet in a knockout format where everything is at stake.

Allende highlighted that the technical staff and players are focused on their own identity rather than being overly reactive to the opposition. “We know it’s derby,” he said. “We know of course a tough game but we need to play in our way, our idea always and are preparing to get the result to go through to the final.”

“We know it’s a derby, we know they are physical, there’s gonna be a lot of duels, especially in the middle, so we need to be prepared to fight!”

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High stakes in the semi-final

Expectations for the match have translated into massive ticket sales, with the stadium confirmed to be at full capacity.

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The midfielder was quick to point out that the connection between the team and the fans is a vital component of their recent success.

“I’m [also] happy the game is sold out, because that means we are with the supporters,” he added. The playmaker’s excitement was palpable as he discussed the influence the crowd will have on the Sunday afternoon kickoff. He is eager to step out onto the pitch and repay the loyalty shown by the thousands who have secured their seats.

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The match promises to be a tactical chess match blended with raw intensity. As Sundowns look to reach another final, they remain grounded and committed to their cause. “We’re waiting for them, and they are very important for us. We will play for the badge and our fans at Loftus,” Allende concluded.