Manzini: Former Chippa United striker eyeing Middle East move

Although he has received local offers, the former Chilli Boys hitman is prioritising a move overseas

Former striker Rhulani Manzini has revealed the next step in his career, saying joining an overseas club is what he intends to do in the near future.

The former hitman said he has a number of offers in front of him, some are from clubs in the Middle East, and in the Premier Soccer League ( ) while suggesting he has five years more at the top before he would consider retirement.

On the other hand, the Bushbuckridge-born forward took a look back at the career he launched in the National First Division (NFD) with Jomo Cosmos, although he is not content with his achievements.

“I have not retired, I’m still active. I’m currently training at home since it’s a lockdown. I still have at least five years to play,” Manzini told Goal.

“There are offers locally and in the Middle East. So, as soon as the lockdown ends, I will be ready. It seems outside [overseas] will be the first option.”

After parting ways with the Chilli Boys in December last year, the former Platinum Stars (Cape Umoya United) player revealed he hoped he could have done more in his career in the South African top-flight.

“Well, I started in the NFD in 2010. I’m not really satisfied with achievements. I think I could have done more, but I’m thankful to God for the talent he has given me,” he added.

“My dream for was going to Europe unfortunately that opportunity never came.”

In addition, the 32-year-old has featured in 108 matches in all competitions since making his debut in the elite division with Dikwena in 2014, and has banged in 27 goals whilst producing three assists.

Just after his departure from the Port Elizabeth-based club, media reports emerged that the bulky attacker was a victim of tribalism at Usuthu, an allegation the Durban-based outfit quickly refuted.

With currently in Level 4 of lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2019/20 season suspended due, the 32-year-old will hope to finalize his future and continue mesmerising defenders.

Meanwhile, apart from offers in the Middle East, Goal has gathered that the former Witbank Spurs campaigner received offers from the Turkish first division and was supposed to sign on the dotted line, but the move fell through amid the pandemic.