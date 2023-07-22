Manqoba Mngqithi has highlighted the benefits and importance of holding a pre-season camp in Europe.

Sundowns have played their first game in Europe

They are holding camp in The Netherlands

Mngqithi explains why the trip was necessary

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns played out to a 2-2 draw against KAA Gent in their European tour and the club's senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the trip is designed to test the club's strengths and weaknesses.

Mngqithi also added that playing against sides who do not fear Downs makes it easier for them to gauge where they are in terms of preparation for next season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It was very important for us to come to an environment where we will not be played with any respect, people will come at us and we will also go at them.

"So from a technical and an intensity point of view to get matches that will demand of us both offensively and defensively," Mnqgithi said in an Instagram video posted by the club.

"Playing against Gent is a team that plays in that space of confederations cup, it is important to get an ice-breaker in a trip like this so that you can really test yourself and see how you are. The boys really did well even though it was a two-all draw.

"But if you look at the quality the boys played at the high level. We were the ones who dominated possession, box entries, number of chances created and that means a lot for us," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have just lost Steve Komphela to Moroka Swallows while players like Bradley Ralani, Lesedi Kapinga and Andile Jali have all been released. Downs have, however, made a few recruits as they look to mount another challenge for Caf Champions League honours.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sundowns will take on Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.