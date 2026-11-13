Manqoba Mngqithi agent addresses Kaizer Chiefs rumours: 'It’s unfair to the current technical staff'

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The future of Manqoba Mngqithi has become a major talking point in South African football following his sudden departure from Young Africans SC. With Kaizer Chiefs struggling for consistency, speculation has intensified regarding a potential move to Naturena for the former Mamelodi Sundowns strategist.

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Speculation mounts following Young Africans exit

The South African football landscape has been buzzing with reports linking veteran tactician Manqoba Mngqithi with the head coaching role at Kaizer Chiefs. These rumours gained significant traction after Mngqithi’s unexpected departure from Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC, where he had recently taken the reins with the objective of securing continental glory.

Mngqithi’s brief stint in East Africa was statistically impressive, highlighted by a 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Simba SC to secure the Tanzanian Community Shield in August 2026. During his thirteen matches in charge across all competitions, the 55-year-old recorded ten victories, two draws, and suffered only a single defeat. His side was particularly potent in front of goal, netting 29 times while maintaining a disciplined defensive record with only seven goals conceded.

The timing of his availability has coincided with a difficult period for Amakhosi, who have endured a rocky start to the 2026/27 season under the guidance of Fernando Da Cruz. The Soweto giants have already faced disappointment in the MTN8 and were eliminated during the preliminary rounds of the CAF Confederation Cup. While sections of the club's supporters have voiced their frustrations and called for a change in leadership, the hierarchy at Naturena has remained firm. Sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has publicly backed Da Cruz despite the early-season setbacks.

Mike Makaab clarifies the Chiefs links

In response to the growing noise surrounding his client, Prosport International CEO Mike Makaab has moved to clarify the situation. The prominent agent expressed concern that the ongoing speculation serves as a distraction and lacks respect for the individuals currently tasked with leading the Glamour Boys. Makaab was adamant that while Mngqithi remains a highly-regarded figure in African coaching circles, there has been no official communication between his camp and the Kaizer Chiefs management regarding a potential appointment at this stage of the season.

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“It’s not true [that Chiefs want to bring in Mngqithi as head coach], and it’s unfair to the current technical staff. You know rumours like this can cause a lot of problems,” Makaab told FARPost. The agent’s comments suggest a desire to maintain professional boundaries, particularly as Da Cruz attempts to steady the ship at Naturena following a string of inconsistent performances that have left the club trailing their rivals in the domestic league title race.

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Makaab further emphasised the pedigree of the former Golden Arrows coach, acknowledging that a manager of his calibre will naturally be linked to high-profile vacancies whenever they arise. “Coach Manqoba is a top football coach with great experience, and there will always be rumours, but I can tell you that no formal approach has been made by Kaizer Chiefs,” he added.

A proven track record in the Betway Premiership

Mngqithi’s reputation in the Betway Premiership remains untarnished despite his short-lived adventure in Tanzania. Before moving to East Africa, he enjoyed a highly successful return to Golden Arrows, where he guided the KwaZulu-Natal based outfit to a top-eight finish in the league standings. His ability to organize a team and achieve results with limited resources reminded many of why he is considered one of the most astute tactical minds in South African football, leading to the initial interest from clubs outside the borders.

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His most decorated period came during a decade-long association with Mamelodi Sundowns. During his time at Chloorkop, Mngqithi occupied various roles within the technical team and played a pivotal part in the club’s dominance of the domestic game. The pinnacle of this era was undoubtedly the 2016 CAF Champions League triumph, where he served as the primary assistant to Pitso Mosimane. That continental success, combined with numerous domestic league titles, has made him a perennial candidate for the biggest jobs in the country whenever a vacancy appears.

For now, the focus remains on whether Fernando Da Cruz can turn results around at Kaizer Chiefs and silence the critics who are eager to see a more experienced local hand take charge. The Soweto giants face a gruelling schedule ahead, and the shadow of Mngqithi will likely continue to loom large over Naturena as long as the 55-year-old remains a free agent.