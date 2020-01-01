Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United: Kick-off, TV channel, live scores, squad news and preview

The Tshwane giants are hoping to retain the full three points at home against the Chilli Boys

The mission to close the gap resumes as return to the Premier Soccer League ( ) against on Saturday afternoon.

Masandawana welcome the Chilli Boys at Loftus Versfeld Stadium as they target the full three points to narrow the gap on log leaders, .

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s men last played in the league against neighbours SuperSport United last month and will chase their 11th win of the season.

On the part of the visitors, coach Norman Mapeza’s troops are still licking their wounds following consecutive losses to Matsantsantsa in Tshwane and at home.

However, the win in front of their home crowds over outgoing Nedbank Cup champions TS Galaxy has lifted their spirits especially as they embark on a trip to the capital city.

Looking at the first round down at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in August last year, the two PSL outfits could not walk away with full three points as they drew 1-1.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Date Saturday, February 15 Time 15:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Masandawana suffered a major blow in as far as their personnel is concerned when right winger Thapelo Morena broke his ankle last weekend against coach Kaitano Tebo’s side.

Although Mosimane will likely turn to the experienced Anele Ngcongca, he also has Nicholus Lukhubeni and the youngster can fill the void.

Apart from the former Bloemfontein winger, the reigning PSL champions have no injury concerns and the likes of Themba Zwane, Hlompho Kekana as well as Gaston Sirino will look to inspire the team to glory.

Meanwhile, defender Ricardo Nascimento is slowly reaching his best form and his ability to initiate their play from the back will be key for this encounter.

For the Eastern Cape-based outfit, Chippa will be motivated to look at their gallant fighting spirit at home where they scored a late equalizer to retain a point.

Meshack Maphangule netted at the death under the guidance of Clinton Larsen but the change of coaches means the clash is set to be a tight one as Mapeza has changed the team.

On the other hand, the resurgence and return of striker Ruzaigh Gamieldien from the National First Division (NFD) have proven to be a masterstroke.

Having found the back of the net against Galaxy, the experienced and speedy striker will be the man tasked with unlocking the Tshwane giants.

Match Preview

The two sides have met twice this season and this eagerly anticipated encounter will be the third at the iconic venue.

Sundowns downed the Chilli Boys in the Telkom Knockout Cup on penalties as they went on to lift the trophy in December.

However, following the draw in Port Elizabeth, the two outfits will be gunning for maximum points for contrasting reasons, the visitors are out to evade the relegation axe whilst the hosts look to keep their title hopes alive.

Mapeza’s troops occupy 12th spot with 22 points and have nine games to wrap up their season to ensure they protect their top-flight status.

For the former African champions, they sit third on the table with 35 points and will hope to return to second spot and pile more pressure on Amakhosi.

In overall statistics, the two PSL sides have locked horns on 13 occasions in the league dating back to the 2012/13 campaign, but Sundowns have the upper hand with seven wins and six draws.