Mamelodi Sundowns urged to finalise Percy Tau return: 'The club is lacking someone like him'

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The Brazilians have been publicly urged to secure the signature of The Lion of Judah as they look to revive their stuttering campaign. The former Brighton star is currently a free agent and has returned to his former stomping ground to maintain his fitness levels.

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Former teammate backs Tau for Chloorkop return

Mamelodi Sundowns have been told that re-signing Percy Tau is the missing piece of the puzzle as they look to rectify a difficult start to the current campaign.

Former Sundowns striker Mame Niang, who played alongside the diminutive attacker during his previous spell in Tshwane, believes the club should not hesitate to offer him a contract.

“He is a great player. He will bring lot of experience at Sundowns. He knows the culture at Sundowns and has won many trophies with the club,” Niang told KickOff. His endorsement comes at a time when the Brazilians are searching for more consistency in the final third, having struggled to replicate their dominant form of previous years following several high-profile exits and tactical shifts.

“If you ask me if they can sign him, there is no doubt [about it]. The club is lacking someone like him to assist them up front. See, [Iqraam] Rayners is trying up front, but he needs someone like Percy Tau to assist him,” Niang continued. The suggestion is that Tau’s creative spark and international experience could be the catalyst needed to unlock opposition defences that have recently found ways to stifle the Sundowns attack.

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“Sundowns need goals to start winning more games. Tau will bring experience and those goals at Sundowns,” the former striker added. The Bafana Bafana international has enjoyed a storied career since leaving Chloorkop in 2018, featuring for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and enjoying successful stints in Belgium with Union SG, Club Brugge, and RSC Anderlecht before a trophy-laden spell at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

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Sundowns looking for answers

The call for Tau’s return comes amid a period of turbulence for the Tshwane giants under the guidance of Miguel Cardoso.

Tau’s availability as a free agent presents a unique opportunity for Sundowns to add a proven winner without a transfer fee. Since his move to Brighton in 2018, Tau has matured into one of the continent's most decorated players, and his return would be viewed as a major statement of intent. The player’s current training arrangement suggests that the relationship between both parties remains strong despite his long absence from the domestic scene.

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However, the decision ultimately rests with Cardoso and the Sundowns hierarchy, who must weigh up whether the veteran forward fits into their long-term tactical vision. While Iqraam Rayners has been tasked with leading the line, the lack of support and secondary scoring options has been a recurring theme in the club's recent losses. Tau’s versatility, allowing him to play as a central striker or in a deeper creative role, offers the tactical flexibility Cardoso currently lacks.

As the South African football calendar progresses, the pressure will continue to mount on the technical team to deliver silverware.