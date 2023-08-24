Mamelodi Sundowns to sign Kaizer Chiefs-admired Khanyisa Mayo? - Mokwena confirms PSL champions are not yet done signing new players

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has confirmed that Masandawana will add one more player before the transfer window closes.

Downs have 10 players out injured

They have signed several stars already

Mokwena keen on getting another player

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns played Richards Bay on Wednesday in the Premier Soccer League, winning by a solitary goal netted by Junior Mendieta.

Masandawana are currently without 10 of their players who are nursing injuries. The situation has prompted Mokwena to consider adding one more player, with rumours linking Downs to Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo.

WHAT HE SAID: "We are in a difficult moment, we are in a very difficult moment... We have a strong squad, and now give opportunities to everybody to fight for their place," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"Overall a very good performance of the team [against Richards Bay], even the subs did very, very well. So I’m proud of them.

"It depends on what is available [in the market] but probably one more – only one more," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayo was a target for Chiefs but the Citizens opted to extend his stay.

However, they are willing to let him go if their valuation of the player is met by potential suitors in the current transfer window.

Sundowns have started the season on a high, winning all six matches they played across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns play Polokwane City in their next league assignment scheduled for August 30.