Mamelodi Sundowns thrash Golden Arrows to maintain PSL lead, but concerned over injured Peter Shalulile

Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Golden Arrows on Tuesday evening but the PSL champions have a concern over Peter Shalulile.

Nku scores a brace in his full debut

Sundowns demolish Arrows 4-0

Shalulile walks off injured

WHAT HAPPENED: It was another dominant Mamelodi Sundowns performance in the Premier Soccer League and players like Lesiba Nku - who made the most of his full Mamelodi Sundowns debut - were the stars of the show on Tuesday evening against Golden Arrows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Nku, who was named Man of the Match - scored a brace as Downs demolitioned Abafana Bes'thende 4-0 to make strong intentions to win what will be a seventh PSL title on the spin.

Defender Grant Kekana found the back of the net twice but his first effort was flagged as offside. However, the seasoned campaigner's spirit was not dampened and he headed in from a Marcelo Allende corner-kick in the 39th minute.

Article continues below

SHALULILE BLOW: Peter Shalulile also got himself on the score sheet as he netted his second goal of the season.

However, he had an unfortunate incident when he was chasing the ball in the 73rd minute as he looked to have pulled his hamstring. The Namibian goal-getter walked off the pitch as Siyanda Nyanga was introduced in his place.

Shalulile found himself in a similar situation at the start of last season where he suffered an injury in the early stages of the season. Downs then introduced Cassius Mailula, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands before attracting overseas interest as he moved to MLS side Toronto FC.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns continue to maintain a 100% start in the PSL this season having won their opening game 2-1 against Sekhukhune before beating rivals Kaizer Chiefs by the same score-line.

WHAT'S NEXT: Downs will be on the road in their next five encounters as they will be away to Chippa United on 19 August, and Richards Bay, Polokwane City before traveling to Chiefs (MTN8 semi-final) and Orlando Pirates.