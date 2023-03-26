Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane, Dlamini reap big at SA Awards Gala

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane won the South Africa People's Choice Award on Saturday night, owing to his excellent showings this season.

Downs captain has been a consistent performer

Midfielder faced stiff competition for the award

Dlamini has also been celebrated

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africans were given an opportunity to vote for their player personality of the year in the 16th edition of the awards.

Zwane, who has been in excellent form for Masandawana, beat Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane, Proteas women's cricketer Ayabonga Khaka, Tatjana Schoenmaker - who is an Olympic swimmer, and Proteas men's cricketer Kagiso Rabada.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Banyana Banyana and Sundowns women's team goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was also voted the Sports Star of the Year.

The 30-year-old custodian had been nominated for the award alongside swimmer Mathew Sates and golfer Ashleigh Buhai.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has been in excellent form for Masandawana in the ongoing 2022/23 campaign.

In the Premier Soccer League, he has been a rock in midfield, playing 20 games and scoring two goals while creating three assists in the process. The Brazilians are on the verge of winning their sixth league title in a row.

He has also played three Caf Champions League matches, scoring once and providing an assist as well. The experienced 33-year-old is currently with the national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Dlamini played a crucial role in helping Banyana win their maiden Women's African Cup of Nations title after beating hosts Morocco in the final.

She was also a vital figure for Sundowns, who clinched the Super League for the third time in a row.

Both Zwane and Dlamini walked away with R500,000 in prize money.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane is hoping to help Bafana qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations while Dlamini is keen on helping Banayan perform well in the Women's World Cup later this year.