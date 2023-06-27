Terrence Mashego on injuries, competing with Aubrey Modiba and Sifiso Ngobeni, and winning first PSL title with Mamelodi Sundowns

Terrence Mashego has opened up about his first season with Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mashego tells all about first Sundowns season

He made fewer than 10 appearances

Mashego reveals plans for next season

WHAT HAPPENED: Mashego joined Sundowns in a rather surprising fashion in January with Lyle Lakay sacrifised by the Tshwane giants to make space. Mashego was doing well for Cape Town City and so was Lakay for Sundowns. In fact, Lakay was the reigning Premier Soccer League Defender of the Season but was still loaned out to The Citizens.

Fast forward six months, Mashego has only made eight appearances for Masandawana while Lakay has had more joy under Eric Tinkler as he featured 19 times. Mashego's progress at Sundowns has been marred by injuries and he has expressed his feelings on his maiden season with the PSL champions.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I am excited, there are some footballers who have played for many years and some even retired without even winning a single trophy. I’ve won the Nedbank Cup before, but not the league.

"It feels very different, I can’t describe it, but it’s a different kind of feeling because with the league you need to play throughout the season. You’ve got to perform and you need to do well, it’s a special moment," Mashego told the club's official website.

INJURIES AND COMPETITION: "Initially when I got injured I just told myself that I need to focus on my injury so that when I come back I can start shifting my focus and regain my fitness, make sure that I take game by game and as an individual I always motivate myself and I always try to do my best because I knew that when I came to Sundowns there was pressure.

"I knew the individuals that are playing in my position and also if you could assess throughout the season, Aubrey Modiba and Sifiso Ngobeni they’ve been doing well.

"I knew that when I came back I also had to set the standard and towards the end, I was getting there. I was now getting used to the guys, how they play and the system of the team, the instructions of the coaches and I was able to now adapt to the instructions."

LACK OF GAME TIME: "It was a challenging season for me because throughout the season I only played about five games and if I were to include the Caf Champions League it would be seven games.

"This has never happened before, since I started my football career in the first division I’ve been playing consistently, playing about thirty games in a season and that’s why for me it was a difficult season. I am used to scoring goals and getting assists, but then this season I don’t have a goal or an assist."

STORY IN TWO PICTURES

HOMEGROWN: "There’s pride in coming from Mamelodi because every time I go home the people are happy to see me. I walk with pride knowing that I am from Mamelodi and I play for Mamelodi Sundowns and I’ve won the league with Sundowns.

"I’m also excited to be going back to the hood and it feels like I’m doing something for the community. I am excited, I can’t wait for the preseason because I’ve been waiting for that moment to at least be with the team and go to camp, train with the team and get used to the system."

WHAT'S NEXT: "Since the last Caf game I’ve been doing my own individual training on the side, I was out for quite some time and now I am back. I don’t see a reason for me to rest because I just need to work more on my fitness and focus more on myself.

"I know when the new season resumes then I’m on the same level as the guys and I just want to play more games. I’m hoping to achieve more with the team and take part in helping the team win the league and the championship."