Mamelodi Sundowns striker Toni Silva joins Egyptian outfit Al Ittihad

The skillful winger has left Masandawana to revive his career in North Africa with Al Ittihad

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Toni Silva has joined Egyptian Premier League side Al Ittihad on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Guinea Bissau international failed to make his mark in Tshwane, and he was released by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions after spending six months with the Brazilians.

"The board of Al Ittihad club headed by Mr. Mohamed Moselhi, has completed the signing of Tony Salifa (Silva), the former South African player who was born in 1993 with a two-and-a-half-year contract," said Al Ittihad club in a statement.

It has been reported that the former Liverpool and Chelsea youth player has passed his medical in Egypt on Friday and has now completed his move.

On the other hand, the attacker has reportedly asked to be released by the 2016 African champions and his switch will open a foreign spot for coach Pitso Mosimane.

Although he joined Sundowns at the start of the current season, Silva could not fill the void left by both Percy Tau and Khama Billiat for the Brazilians as he could only afford seven league appearances and netted one goal during his stay at Chloorkop.

According to media reports in Egypt, the 25-year-old striker becomes the third foreign international that the club has signed following the arrival of Brazilian defender Wallace da Silva and Nigerian forward Derick Ogbu.

On the other hand, the club completed the signing of Wadi Degla’s experienced duo El-Sayed Salem and Karim Mamdouh just a few days ago.

Moreover, Silva becomes the third foreign international signing for the Egyptian outfit as they have also signed Razack Cisse, who takes up the final place in the team on loan from Zamalek.