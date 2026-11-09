Mamelodi Sundowns' Steve Komphela on CAF Super Cup defeat to USM Alger: 'This is breakfast for champions'

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The Brazilians assistant coach Steve Komphela has opened up about the emotional aftermath of the club's disappointing CAF Super Cup defeat to USM Alger. Despite the pain of the result, the veteran tactician found a silver lining in a brief, poignant exchange with one of the winning players at Loftus Stadium.

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A surprising moment of respect in Pretoria

The football world was left stunned as USM Alger secured a comprehensive 3-1 victory over the reigning CAF Champions League holders, Mamelodi Sundowns, on South African soil. While the result sent shockwaves through the continent, it was a quiet interaction on the pitch immediately following the final whistle that resonated most with Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela. In the wake of a performance that fell below the Brazilians' high standards, an opposition player reached out to offer perspective to the veteran South African mentor.

"It's funny because as soon as the match came to an end, one of the players from USMA came through and said something very strange. He said you guys are a big team, you will recover. For me, that was profound. Sometimes in life, we need reminders about who we are and this is the one," Komphela told Soccer Laduma.

For Sundowns, this defeat added to a growing sense of frustration on the continental stage. Having recently suffered an unexpected exit from the Champions League before the group stages, the Super Cup was viewed as an essential opportunity to re-establish their dominance.

Challenging the expectations of Champions League winners

Komphela was candid about the burden of expectation that follows a club of Sundowns' magnitude. As kings of the Champions League, the general consensus in the football fraternity usually dictates that they should make light work of the secondary competition's winners. However, the former Bafana Bafana defender was quick to point out that there are no guarantees in the beautiful game, even for those who have reached the pinnacle of African club football.

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"We wanted to win it, unfortunately it couldn't fall our way. You don't want to start throwing forward and get paralysed by the fact that you start looking at things that are coming," the coach explained during his post-match assessment. "But where we at, we are hurting and also for our supporters. And the fact that you are the Champions League winners, when you play folks who are also winners, but in the Confederation [Cup], logic or common sense or expectation would be Champions League winners should win, and sometimes football is not like that. We regret the result, we wanted it different. Unfortunately, it did not come our way."

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Building character during the international break

As the domestic and continental schedules pause for the international window, Sundowns find themselves at a critical crossroads. The timing of the break offers a chance to recalibrate and address the tactical and mental lapses that led to the 3-1 scoreline. Komphela believes that these moments of adversity are exactly what forge the identity of great teams, suggesting that the current struggle is a necessary catalyst for the club's future success and psychological fortitude.

"This is how your character gets built. And I don't think we are the first ones to go through this and we are not going to be the last ones. Sundowns has been in situations where we needed to dust ourselves and show character. We have a great dressing room with highly experienced players, and a technical team that's strong enough and that has a way to focus on what has to be looked at. As they always say, this is breakfast for champions," Komphela concluded.

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The focus now shifts to how the star-studded squad responds to this double blow in CAF competitions. With senior figures in the locker room and a robust technical structure, the emphasis will be on internal reflection rather than external criticism. Komphela’s "breakfast for champions" mantra indicates a belief that elite institutions must consume their failures to fuel their next triumphs. The coming weeks will reveal whether this setback is merely a temporary stumble or a sign of deeper challenges within the Sundowns machine as they navigate the rest of the campaign.