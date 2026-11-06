Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula opens up on costly mistake that led to CAF Champions League exit - ‘It’s a good lesson for me’

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Masandawana forward has spoken candidly about the emotional burden of a high-profile error that contributed to the club's premature exit from the hampions League. The 25-year-old found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after a lapse in concentration during a crucial continental fixture at Loftus Versfeld.

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Overcoming the continental heartbreak

Speaking on Radio 2000, the Bafana Bafana international admitted that the weight of the moment was difficult to process initially. "It did hurt me a lot and I also spoke to the team about it, and we have a very good group. Senior players talked to me saying mistakes happen," said Mailula. He noted that the collective support from the locker room helped him regain his focus after the disappointment of the Loftus Versfeld encounter.

Despite the pain of the exit, the forward remains determined to use the experience as a catalyst for growth in his career. Mailula reflected on the technical aspects of the game that he must refine to ensure such errors do not happen again on the big stage. "It’s a good lesson for me to know as an attacker when to drop and when to come into that half space and just play one touch or two touches," he added.

Guidance from the veteran core

In the wake of the mistake, the Chloorkop outfit relied on its experienced leadership to steady the young attacker. Mailula highlighted the influence of the club’s senior figures, who reminded him of his previous contributions to the team’s success. "You gave us a lot of wind and what’s important now is just to come back stronger and help the team win important games. It’s one of those mistakes that you wouldn’t expect to happen in such a very crucial game," he noted.

Specifically, the 25-year-old pointed toward veteran playmaker Themba Zwane as a primary source of comfort and perspective. Having a figure like Zwane in the dressing room proved invaluable as Mailula navigated the criticism that followed the Wiliete match. Zwane, who has seen it all in a trophy-laden career with the South African champions, drew from his own personal experiences to help his younger teammate find peace with the situation.

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"Also having players like Shika [Themba Zwan]) in our team is very good because he also spoke to me and told me to calm down," Mailula explained. "He told me he has done the same thing in his career, and it helped him a lot to grow and understand that he can’t repeat the same mistake." This mentorship has allowed the forward to return to the fold with a clearer mindset as the club pivots to other trophy opportunities.

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Focusing on future silverware

The timing of Mailula's return to form is critical for Mamelodi Sundowns as they prepare for a massive CAF Super Cup showdown against USM Alger. With the match scheduled for Sunday at Loftus Versfeld, the forward is eager to prove his worth and repay the faith shown by his teammates.

Beyond his club commitments, Mailula's resilience has also been recognised on the international stage. He has been named in the Bafana Bafana squad by head coach Pitso Mosimane for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. South Africa are set for back-to-back clashes against Kenya later this month, and Mailula will be hoping to carry his lessons from the Wiliete defeat into the national team setup to help secure qualification.

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As the club turns its attention to the 3pm kick-off on Sunday, the focus remains on collective redemption.