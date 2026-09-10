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Cassius Mailula Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula earns rave reviews after starring on his return - 'It’s like he never left'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
C. Mailula
L. Majoro
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs

The Masandawana forward has hit the ground running since his return to Chloorkop, silencing doubters who questioned his readiness after a difficult stint abroad. The 25-year-old has immediately reclaimed his place as a pivotal figure in the Brazilians' attacking unit, proving that his talent remains undiminished despite a lack of regular game time in North America.

Cassius Mailula’s homecoming at Mamelodi Sundowns has been nothing short of impressive after a challenging spell away from the South African top flight.

Since returning to the Betway Premiership at the start of the current campaign, the forward has looked reinvigorated, already finding the net four times across all competitions.

His impact has not gone unnoticed, with former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker Lehlohonolo Majoro among those impressed by Mailula’s resurgence.

The veteran marksman, who knows what it takes to thrive at the highest level of the domestic game, has praised how seamlessly the 25-year-old has settled back into Sundowns’ tactical setup.

Majoro has also highlighted Mailula’s mental strength, particularly the way he has overcome the frustrations of his spell in the MLS to make an immediate impact on his return to South Africa.

"I must say, Mailula’s return – he is really putting on a show, and it’s like he never left," Majoro told iDiski Times.

His ability to find the back of the net consistently has reminded the Sundowns faithful of the qualities that earned him his big move in the first place.

"That’s how you reintroduce yourself back to your supporters," he added.

Beyond just the statistics, it is the narrative of resilience that seems to have impressed Majoro the most. The former Chiefs star pointed out that Mailula’s story is an inspiration to other South African players who may face setbacks while trying their luck in foreign leagues.

"That’s what happiness does, and I believe he’s the true definition of how the struggles that I’ve gone through will never determine my destination."

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