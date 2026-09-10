The return of Orlando Pirates winger Mohau Nkota and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula to the Premier Soccer League proves it's always okay to go back home

The return of Orlando Pirates winger Mohau Nkota and Mamelodi Sundowns forward, Cassius Mailula to South Africa's top-flight football is proof there is quality in the PSL.

This is me echoing the words of former Orlando Pirates speedster, Tlou Segolela who recently welcomed the return of Nkota from Saudi Arabia where he played for Al-Ettifaq Club in the Saudi Pro League. While, Mailula returned from America after spending 3 years at Toronto having spent a lot of his time their being loaned out to Wydad AC and Kortrijk.





When things didn't work out for him in the MLS, Mailula returned to the league that made him a household name and one of the top stars in South African football.

Upon his return, he made a instant impact, scoring four goals across nine games in all competitions, setting a reminder why he missed the league that earned him global attention.

Same applies for Nkota, having left just for one season and quickly realising that it wasn't going to work out after he picked up a serious knee injury, the Kimberly born player returned home, where he knew he'd adapt easily and get back to doing what he knows and loves best in an environment that will suit his development and recovery.

Nkota and and Mailula aren't the first household names to return home when the going gets tough in other league. The likes of Lebogang Manyama, Andile Jali and Bongani Zungu just to name a few are some of the players who remembered the call of home comforts and thrived on their return.

This isn't even a question of the PSL being top quality or what, that's for certain. The Bafana Bafana squad that went to the 2026 FIFA World Cup speak or our league quality. Our squad was made up over 90% of local based players, PSL players that is.

As one of the former PSL coaches, Luc Eymael recently expressed his admiration for the PSL, comparing us to the Europe's largest league, the Premier League, it is no surprise that our players feel comfortable with returning to the home soil and continue to make a name for themselves.

Beyond the quality of the PSL and other things, these players are setting a good example and reminder that it doesn't always work out and that's totally okay and more okay to return home.

It shouldn't be viewed as failure or less successful simply because things didn't work out in Europe or any other league in the world. It can always work out at home.

This also a lesson beyond football, it teaches courage and strength that when it doesn't work out, it's okay to go back home!



