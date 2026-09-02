Mamelodi Sundowns 'main target' seemingly unavailable so Deano Van Rooyen courted as cover for injured Khuliso Mudau

Mamelodi Sundowns are facing a race against time to bolster their defensive options before the transfer window closes in less than three weeks time.

The Chloorkop-based side has intensified its efforts to secure a new right-back to provide cover for Mudau and competition for Zuko Mdunyelwa.





While the club had a clear preference for who they want to bring to the capital, negotiations for their primary target have proved difficult as the new season gathers momentum across the Betway Premiership.

The Brazilians had identified Polokwane City standout Thabang Matuludi as their priority signing, but the Rise and Shine hierarchy are currently playing hardball.

Sources close to the situation indicate that the Limpopo-based outfit is unwilling to part ways with their key asset at this stage of the campaign.

A source told KickOff: "The main target remains Thabang Matuludi, but at the moment, Polokwane City is not willing to sell him. Van Rooyen now remains another option."

With the Matuludi deal currently at a standstill, Sundowns have turned their attention to Deano van Rooyen as a viable alternative.

The former Stellenbosch FC captain is currently a free agent after his recent departure from Orlando Pirates.

Despite struggling for consistent game time during his stint with the Buccaneers, Van Rooyen offers a wealth of experience and immediate availability, making him an attractive short-term solution for head coach Miguel Cardoso as he navigates a demanding fixture schedule.

The urgency behind Sundowns' transfer activity stems from the significant blow of losing Bafana Bafana international Khuliso Mudau to a serious Achilles tendon injury which required surgery and will see the highly-rated defender facing a minimum of six months on the sidelines.

Miguel Cardoso has been forced to shuffle his pack in Mudau’s absence, utilizing the versatile Aubrey Modiba as a makeshift option while relying on other squad members.

At present, Zuko Mdunyelwa remains the only natural fit at right-back, though the coach can also call upon the likes of Thapelo Morena and Kegan Johannes to fill the role.

As the deadline approaches, the Sundowns hierarchy must decide whether to launch a bid that cannot be refused for Matuludi or finalize terms with Van Rooyen.

The pressure is on to ensure the squad is sufficiently equipped to fight for the league title and compete in the CAF Champions League, and global competitions like FIFA's Challenge Cup.

With Mudau unavailable for the foreseeable future, the arrival of a new right-back is no longer just a preference but a necessity for the African champions as they look to maintain their high standards.



