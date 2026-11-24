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Mamelodi Sundowns icon Hlompho Kekana has voiced his strong support for the 29-year-old, describing the tireless midfielder as a vital "national asset" for South African football. The legendary former captain believes the midfielder's contributions are often overlooked by fans and pundits who focus primarily on attacking stars.

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Kekana defends Mokoena’s vital role for club and country

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana has come forward to offer a glowing endorsement of Teboho Mokoena, insisting that the midfielder remains the driving force behind the success of both the Brazilians and the South African national team.

The 29-year-old has been a central figure for Sundowns this season, contributing four goals and two assists across 13 appearances. His influence was crucial in securing both the MTN8 title and the 2026 FIFA African–Asian–Pacific Cup. Despite his productive output, Mokoena’s return from the international break sparked questions regarding his physical condition.

Kekana believes that the appreciation for Mokoena is often clouded by the lack of glamour associated with his position on the pitch. According to the former skipper, the holding midfield role requires a level of sacrifice that is rarely acknowledged by those watching from the stands.

The 'national asset' status of the Sundowns heartbeat

Speaking on the immense value that the former SuperSport United man brings to the fold, Kekana highlighted that Mokoena’s presence is felt far beyond the domestic league. He stressed that when the midfielder is firing on all cylinders, he becomes a player that opposition teams simply cannot contain.

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“Yeah, well, when we talk about Tebza, we talk about the heartbeat of the midfield. You know, he and Marcelo [Allende] have been exciting in the past years, in the league and even in the CAF Champions League. They have been carrying the club,” Kekana told FARPost. “And obviously, injury, okay, that’s part of the game of football; it’s unfortunate that he [Mokoena] got injured. He was injured… and I feel like he needs to get back to his usual way of play. We all know when he’s on song, he’s unplayable. I would love to see him fit again because when he’s fit, both Bafana Bafana and Sundowns benefit a lot. So yeah, he’s kind of a player that you will love him because he’s our national asset.”

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These comments reinforce the narrative established by Miguel Cardoso, who recently took aim at critics for failing to protect and value the country's top talents. The Sundowns coach has been vocal about the mental and physical toll placed on key players like Mokoena, who are expected to perform at an elite level for both club and country without respite. Kekana’s intervention adds significant weight to this argument, coming from a man who understands the unique pressures of representing the Tshwane giants. By labeling Mokoena a "national asset," Kekana is calling for a shift in how the South African football public views its most consistent performers.

Why the midfield role remains misunderstood

Kekana further elaborated on why he believes the public perception of Mokoena remains skewed. He argued that the modern game is heavily biased toward those who provide the final touch or the spectacular save, leaving the architects in the middle of the pitch largely ignored.

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“We want to have players like him who play without fear, you know, fit every time. So, I do believe that he’s playing a position that is not so popular,” Kekana continued during his interview. “Obviously, we will never really appreciate his role or his presence every time he plays because the game says we’re looking at the most important people, the attackers and obviously the goalkeeper. So in between there, it’s very seldom that you watch what the people in the midfield [do].”

Ultimately, the consensus between the current coaching staff and club legends like Kekana suggests that Mokoena’s return to full fitness will be the most significant factor in Sundowns' pursuit of further silverware this term. As the club prepares for a demanding schedule that includes crucial league fixtures and the continuation of their FIFA intercontinental campaign, having their "heartbeat" back at 100 percent is the priority. For now, the backing of a figure like Kekana serves as a reminder that while Mokoena might not always grab the headlines, his influence is the glue that holds the African champions together at the highest level.