Mamelodi Sundowns legend Peter Ndlovu takes over as Scottland coach after CAF Champions League exit - report

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Mamelodi Sundowns icon Peter Ndlovu is set to transition from the boardroom to the dugout after being named interim head coach of Scottland FC. The former Premier League star takes the reins following the dismissal of Norman Mapeza, whose tenure ended abruptly after a devastating collapse in continental competition.

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Continental failure triggers managerial shake-up

The landscape of Zimbabwean football has been rocked by the news that Scottland FC have parted ways with their head coach, Norman Mapeza. The decision comes in the wake of a catastrophic exit from the CAF Champions League, which has left the ambitious club reeling. Despite holding a significant advantage after the first leg of their second preliminary round tie, the Harare-based side failed to navigate their way through to the group stages of Africa’s premier club competition.

Mapeza’s side initially appeared to be in a commanding position after securing a 2-0 victory in the home leg against Angolan giants Petro de Luanda. However, the return leg in Luanda turned into a nightmare for the Zimbabwean outfit. They were dismantled 3-0 by the hosts, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate defeat that brought their continental dreams to a crashing halt. This sudden exit was particularly painful given the club's heavy recruitment drive during the off-season, which saw them bring in several high-profile players previously seen in the South African Betway Premiership.

Ndlovu steps up to lead the recovery

In a move that will excite fans and neutrals alike, Mamelodi Sundowns legend Peter Ndlovu has been tasked with leading the team for the remainder of the 2026 season. Ndlovu, who previously served as the team manager at Chloorkop, had been working in a similar administrative capacity under Mapeza. However, the former Zimbabwe national team captain possesses the necessary qualifications to make the step up to the touchline, holding a CAF A Coaching Licence. His transition to the interim head coach role marks a significant shift for a man better known for his off-field leadership in recent years.

The managerial vacuum created by Mapeza’s exit also saw the departure of his trusted lieutenants. Assistant coach Daniel Vheremu and goalkeepers’ coach Daniel Khumalo have both left their positions alongside the former Chippa United manager. This leaves Ndlovu with the responsibility of not only managing the first team but also stabilizing a squad that has seen its technical leadership wiped out overnight. The owners are banking on Ndlovu’s immense stature in the game and his tactical knowledge to provide an immediate bounce for a team that has struggled to meet expectations in recent months.

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Ndlovu’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to salvage what remains of a difficult campaign. While he has been an integral part of the backroom staff, the pressure will now be on him to translate his experience as a legendary player and respected manager into results on the pitch. The Scottland hierarchy, led by mining magnate Scott Sakupwanya, remains determined to see a return on their significant financial investment.

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Domestic challenges await the interim boss

The task facing Ndlovu is far from simple, as Scottland’s troubles extend beyond their failed CAF Champions League bid. The club has already been eliminated from the Chibuku Super Cup and has found itself trailing in the domestic league standings. They are currently struggling to keep pace with the surprise package of the season, Hardrock FC, who have moved ahead of them in the race for the league title.

Ndlovu will have a four-match audition to prove his coaching credentials to the club’s ambitious leadership. The fixture list provides little room for error, with Scottland scheduled to face Chicken Inn FC, CAPS United, Herentals College FC, and Triangle United. These matches will determine whether the club can finish the season with any silverware or if they will be forced to undergo another massive overhaul in the upcoming transfer window.

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The eyes of the nation will be on the former Coventry City star as he attempts to steady the ship. Scottland FC were built to win, and the recent run of form has been a major deviation from the script written by Sakupwanya. If Ndlovu can navigate these four fixtures successfully, he may well find himself in contention for the permanent job. However, the pressure of expectations at such a high-spending club means that anything less than a perfect finish could lead the hierarchy to look elsewhere for a long-term successor to Mapeza. The coming weeks will define both the club's season and the next chapter of Ndlovu’s storied career in football.