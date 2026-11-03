Mamelodi Sundowns legend insists 'there is still a lot to play for' despite CAF Champions League exit

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Former Masandawana star Roger Feutmba has offered words of encouragement to the Brazilians following their premature departure from the elite African competetion. The ex-midfield maestro believes the club must quickly put the continental setback behind them to salvage their season.

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'We can still make mistakes'

The Mamelodi Sundowns community is still reeling from a shock exit in the CAF Champions League at the hands of Angolan outfit Wiliete.

Feutmba acknowledged that the result was a bitter pill to swallow for the Chloorkop faithful. He highlighted the club's status as a continental heavyweight, noting that their absence from the later stages of the tournament impacts the reputation of the domestic game. Despite the gravity of the defeat, the Cameroonian icon is adamant that the current squad possesses the quality and mental fortitude required to bounce back immediately.

“We need to understand that no matter how excellent we believe we are, we can still make mistakes,” said Feutmba to Soccer Laduma. “No matter how great or good you are, you can make mistakes… what happened is a very difficult thing for the club, because we are the mirror of South African football. If you talk African football, you mention Sundowns. It's not good for our football that we are not in the Champions League, but we still have the league and cups to play for,” he continued.

Shifting focus to domestic silverware

While the dream of another star above the badge has been deferred, Sundowns remain the dominant force in the South African top flight.

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Feutmba’s call for a mental reset comes at a time when the Brazilians are looking to re-establish their aura of invincibility. He noted that the team has already begun the process of healing by securing victories in the aftermath of their European-style heartbreak. The former midfield general believes these results are crucial for rebuilding the squad's internal belief, which may have been dented by the unexpected nature of their elimination from the Champions League earlier this season.

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“My message to the team is simple; there’s still a lot to play for. And I believe that we learn moving forward. I also believe we've learned again that nothing is guaranteed, no matter how great we are. We’ve won a couple of games since then, so that brings back the confidence to the players moving forward. I always say football doesn't accommodate negative feelings. So you need to connect fast in a positive way to make sure that you are ready for the next challenge,” added Feutmba.

What comes next for Masandawana?

The next opportunity for Sundowns to prove their mettle comes in the Carling Knockout Cup, where they face a stern test against Golden Arrows.

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Miguel Cardoso' side will need to be wary of an Arrows team that often thrives as the underdog in these high-stakes knockout encounters.

The season is far from over for the Pretoria-based giants, and the roadmap to success remains clear.