Mamelodi Sundowns legend Feutmba wants Sirino to be sacrificed for reported target Saavedra

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba says it should not be difficult for the club to decide which player to drop to accommodate their reported new January signing.

In recent days, reports of the imminent arrival of Bolivia international Erwin Saavedra have become rife even although the club has exhausted their foreign player quota.

To open space for Saavedra in the event he is signed, one player between Sirino (Uruguay) Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe), Ricardo Nascimento (Brazil), Peter Shalulile (Namibia) and Pavol Safranko (Slovakia) would have to be sold, released or loaned out since they don’t have permanent residency status.

And Roger Feutmba believes Sirino would be the right candidate to let go.

“I believe they have to look at Sirino because these days he’s not playing as regularly as he used to,” Feutmba told Sowetan Live.

“Sirino is on record saying he wanted to go [he was keen to join former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly], so it must not be difficult to decide.

“Sundowns take time before they sign a player, they do proper research, so I am convinced this guy is good. Again, the club has done well with South Americans…you look at Sirino, [Leonardo] Castro, Nascimento …those are real talents, meaning they know how to spot a talent that side.”

Interestingly, 25-year-old Saavedra played together with Sirino at Bolivian top-flight league side Bolivar during the 2016/17 season.

They were midfield partners just before Sirino left to join Masandawana.

Sundowns coaches might decide to recreate the partnership the two South Americans have previously enjoyed by having Shalulile and Nascimento become naturalised South African citizens, a status they now qualify for.

The highly-rated Saavedra is a player Masandawana coach Manqoba Mngqithi has admitted he has been closely following.

“What I can say to you, I know many players and that name also is familiar to me,” Mngqithi told Thomas Mlambo on the Ultimate Sport Show as per iDiski Times.

“He is a player that I’ve watched him a lot, a player we believe he has something to give. He is a player that we have spoken with management about, but on how far this thing are, I would not like to consider talking, but I do know the player, and he is a good football player.”

Mngqithi’s remarks have fueled speculation that Saavedra is close to joining Masandawana.

The midfielder has over 35 Bolivia caps and has featured in three Copa America tournaments including the 2021 edition.