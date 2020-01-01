Mamelodi Sundowns' Erasmus keen to 'break records by scoring 30 PSL goals'

The new Chloorkop arrival has boldly revealed his target for a feat never been managed in the history of the league

New signing Kermit Erasmus says he is surrounded by “quality” players which makes it possible for him to smash records by scoring 30 Premier Soccer League ( ) goals this season.

He arrived at Sundowns at the beginning of October, fresh from scoring 13 league goals last season which was his career-best in one campaign.

Most players have struggled to reach the 20-goal mark in the PSL era, but former Umtata Bush Bucks forward Wilfred Mugeyi managed 22 goals during the 1996/7 season, followed by Pollen Ndlanya’s 21 for in the 1998/99 campaign.

Then Collins Mbesuma struck 25 during the 2004/05 term, while Siyabonga Nomvete was the last one when he got 20, for Moroka Swallows in the 2011/12 season.

If Erasmus manages to score at least 25 goals, he would match Mbesuma’s tally which remains a record and surpassing that would see the Downs man making history.

“For me personally, [my wish] is to stay injury-free. That is the most important thing to me, if I can do that then I am sure we can achieve a lot as a team,” Erasmus told the Sundowns website.

“I also came here to win trophies, you know, compete with the best teams on the continent. I also want to break the record of being the top goalscorer by trying to score 30 goals. A lot of people might think I am in over my head but with the players around me here, it is possible.

“When I look at the quality of players that are around me, the likes of KK [Hlompho Kekana], [Andile] Jali, Mshishi Themba Zwane], George [Maluleka], [Gaston] Sirino, I believe that the goal of 20 to 30 goals is achievable, and if I can stay injury-free, then why not?”

Erasmus’ quest for his targeted haul of goals begins on Saturday when Downs visit Kaizer Chiefs in their opening 2020/21 PSL game.

He already featured in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Bloemfontein in the MTN8 quarter-finals after coming on as a second-half substitute, but the 30-year-old is already enjoying life at his new home.

“It has been great and I am enjoying the vibe amongst the squad, everyone is free-spirited and that is how I am. I know most players from the national team and from other previous teams and that makes it easier to get along. I am very excited and happy to be here,” said Erasmus.