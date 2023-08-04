Mamelodi Sundowns edge Sekhukhune United in ill-tempered PSL opener

Mamelodi Sundowns began their defence of the Premier Soccer League title with a 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.

Downs began their title defence against Sekhukhune

They won 2-1 in an ill-tempered match

Shalulile and Ribeiro were on target for Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? It was an ill-tempered PSL match that saw the two sides finish the contest with 10 men each following red cards to Vusimuzi Mncube and Rivaldo Coetzee on 16th and 85 minutes respectively.

Peter Shalulile's 12th-minute penalty first separated the two teams before new signing Lucas Ribeiro Costa doubled Sundowns' advantage on 57 minutes.

Jamie Webber then pulled one goal back for the Brazilians just after the hour mark to hand his side a chance at coming back.

Article continues below

Sundowns then held on to their slim lead while keeping their fans on the edge of their seats as Sekhukhune were pressing to equalise.

ALL EYES ON: As the only new signing in the starting line-up, there was scrutiny on Costa to see what the Brazilian brings to the squad coach Rhulani Mokwena has assembled.

Mokwena also started central midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee who spent the better part of last season struggling with injury.

There was also attention on Thapelo Maseko after he was introduced at the beginning of the second stanza and he immediately made an impact by setting up Costa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although it was a slim victory by Sundowns, they displayed what could be expected from them this season.

Other PSL teams can now fancy their chances against the Tshwane giants who have been ruthless in past seasons.

After going for quality in the transfer market this winter, there were expectations Masandawana could be too hard on Babina Noko.

WHAT NEXT? The Brazilians now prepare to host Kaizer Chiefs in, so far, the biggest match of the season on Wednesday.