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Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana opens up on teammate Teboho Mokoena – ‘Just give him a full-capacity stadium’

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
G. Kekana
T. Mokoena
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
H. Broos
South Africa

The Brazilians defender has lauded the mental fortitude and big-game temperament of his long-time teammate. The defensive stalwart highlighted how the midfield maestro thrives under the brightest lights, particularly when playing in front of a packed house for Masandawana or Bafana Bafana.

The relationship between Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena is one of the most established and successful partnerships in modern South African football.

Having shared a dressing room for nearly eight years, the pair have moved in lockstep from their early days at SuperSport United to becoming the backbone of the current Mamelodi Sundowns dynasty.

Reflecting on this unique journey, Kekana expressed his deep admiration for Mokoena's ability to rise to the occasion when the pressure is at its highest.

During an interview with KickOff, the versatile defender explained that the midfielder is naturally built for the spotlight.

"Tebza? Of course, Teboho is just the guy for the big occasions; just give him a full-capacity stadium, and you will see the real Mbrembula! [laughs].

"But yeah, no, every day he trains the same; he plays the same. It’s what we are used to: the standard is very, very high.

"I’m just honoured to be among this great group of players."

The impact of this duo was most visible during Bafana Bafana's impressive run to a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Their defensive solidity and midfield control allowed Hugo Broos' side to compete with the best on the continent.

As Sundowns continue to chase further domestic and continental glory, the bond between Kekana and Mokoena remains a vital component of their tactical setup.



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