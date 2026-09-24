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Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in Bafana Bafana defended as Pitso Mosimane gets backing for selection - 'We must admit they are exceptional'
AFCON preparations begin
Bafana Bafana began camp on Monday as Pitso Mosimane stepped up preparations for their 26 September AFCON qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
With several Mamelodi Sundowns stars making up a sizeable portion of the squad, questions over their numbers are inevitable given Mosimane’s history with the club.
However, former Masandawana player Anthony Laffor, speaking to GOAL, has backed their selection, insisting their performances have earned them the call-ups.
The Liberian believes the Brazilians are not being picked simply because of their club ties, but because they continue to perform at the highest level.
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'The guys are doing extremely well'
The former Sundowns star believes the Brazilians have not been selected simply because of their club connections, but because they have consistently shown enough quality to earn their places in the national team.
"The guys are doing extremely well; we must admit they are exceptional. If they were not, I don't think Pitso was going to call them," said Laffor.
"Every player that is called works hard, and they deserve it. The likes of Teboho Mokoena, they are doing well.
"The other coach [Hugo Broos] used Sundowns players to be successful."
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Deserved leadership role
The same argument applies to Themba Zwane, whose influence remains valuable despite his age and reduced game time at club level.
Mosimane has handed the veteran a place in his leadership group, recognising the experience and presence he brings to the Bafana dressing room even when he is not guaranteed a starting role.
"Themba has always been a leader, even back in my Sundowns days; though he was younger than all, you could see that leadership star in him," Laffor recalled.
"There's no surprise to see him calling Themba Zwane one of his captains, because he is the guy that brings players together, although he's not gonna play every Bafana game.
"Themba is not 25,26 [years old] anymore. You could see in the last [2026 FIFA] World Cup, even at Sundowns now he's not playing every game."
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'Pitso is a high-level coach'
For Mosimane, Zwane offers something different to the younger players in the squad. His experience, leadership and ability to connect with teammates give the coach another voice inside the Bafana dressing room.
That could prove particularly valuable as Mosimane settles back into the national team setup and prepares his players for the demands of the AFCON qualifiers.
"Pitso is a high-level coach; he knows what he's doing," Laffor concluded.
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