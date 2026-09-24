Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in Bafana Bafana defended as Pitso Mosimane gets backing for selection - 'We must admit they are exceptional'

Bafana Bafana began camp on Monday as Pitso Mosimane stepped up preparations for their 26 September AFCON qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

With several Mamelodi Sundowns stars making up a sizeable portion of the squad, questions over their numbers are inevitable given Mosimane’s history with the club.

However, former Masandawana player Anthony Laffor, speaking to GOAL, has backed their selection, insisting their performances have earned them the call-ups.

The Liberian believes the Brazilians are not being picked simply because of their club ties, but because they continue to perform at the highest level.







