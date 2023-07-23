Mamelodi Sundowns have defeated Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles by a solitary goal in a friendly match ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Downs are in Europe for pre-season

They are serial PSL winners

Masandawana grab their first win in European Tour

WHAT HAPPENED?: Coach Rhulani Mokwena paraded his strongest team to play the six-time Dutch champions on Sunday afternoon at Sportpark De Laene in the Netherlands.

The first half was characterized by missed chances for either side, despite both teams displaying beautiful football.

The Premier Soccer League champions managed to get the game's lone goal in the 66th minute courtesy of midfielder Sammy Seabi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The display by Masandawana shows they are ready to continue dominating South African football having drawn 2-2 with top Belgian side KAA Gent on Friday in what was the game of their European tour.

It also justifies the sentiments made by coach Manqoba Mnqithi that the Brazilians opted to tour Europe and play against teams that can help them know their strengths.

Sundowns are also aiming at challenging for the Caf Champions League trophy next season after reaching the semi-finals in the 2022/23 edition.

ALL EYES ON: Mokwena extended his stay at the club and his critics will be having a special interest in him to see if he can help Downs hit greater heights.

Recently, he lost a member of the technical bench Steve Komphela who opted to join Swallows as the Soweto giants' head coach.

WHAT NEXT: Masandawana will play Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam in another friendly game on Tuesday before winding their tour against Dutch side NAC Breda on July 28.