Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso blasts errors in CAF Super Cup final defeat: 'We made mistakes that were penalised by goals'

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The Brazilians' coach has expressed his frustration following a painful CAF Super Cup defeat at the hands of USM Alger. The Portuguese tactician watched his side falter on the continental stage once again, leaving the reigning African champions facing a difficult period of introspection during the international break.

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Clinical USM Alger punish Sundowns' mistakes

Mamelodi Sundowns entered the 2026/27 campaign with the prestige of being the reigning kings of Africa, yet their recent form has sparked significant concern among the Masandawana faithful.

“We made mistakes that were penalised by goals; there wasn’t much action from USMA, the difference was the level of profit they had from what they created, compared to what we didn’t take from what we created,” Cardoso said, as quoted by iDiski Times. The coach's assessment highlights a growing trend of wastefulness that has plagued the Pretoria-based side in high-stakes matches recently, leading to uncharacteristic results on the big stage.

Weather conditions and counter-attacks hinder comeback

The tactical battle was further complicated by a heavy downpour in the second half, which Cardoso believes hampered the Brazilians' ability to play their trademark expansive football. The sodden pitch made quick transitions difficult and appeared to favour the disciplined defensive structure of the North African side. As Sundowns pushed forward in search of an equaliser, they left themselves vulnerable at the back, allowing USM Alger to exploit the spaces left behind through rapid, direct breaks.

“When I saw the conditions of the pitch in the second half, I knew it would be tough for us. It was not easy to play [with the rain]; it was catastrophic, but it’s not an excuse. I think we had bad luck getting the spark to get us back in the match. We then went down by two goals on counterattack, and then there’s the emotions that follow; we tried, we knew USMA had character as a North African team – it became tricky, congratulations to USMA, the players and the club,” Cardoso added.

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The manager’s reference to the "emotions" of the game suggests a lack of composure in the final third as the clock ticked down. Despite having a squad packed with international talent, Sundowns struggled to break down a resolute USMA unit that thrived under the difficult conditions. The defeat serves as a stark reminder of the tactical flexibility required to navigate the diverse challenges of African football, where weather and grit often outweigh technical superiority.

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Looking ahead to a period of rebuilding

With no continental football on the horizon for the remainder of the season, Sundowns now face a two-and-a-half-week hiatus due to the FIFA international break.

“There’s always something to learn from negatives; I don’t see another way forward. We wanted to win this. You remember the match I played here a few years ago [with Esperance], Sundowns dominated, and then there was the rain that delayed, and it was not conditions for Sundowns to show the best they have. Results like this bring you down to the floor, but only one way to react: we have challenges in the short-term; that’s how big teams get out of it,” Cardoso explained as he looked toward the future.

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Despite the vocal criticism from sections of the media and the fanbase, Cardoso refused to label the current situation a total failure, instead calling for resilience. He concluded his thoughts by saying: “It’s not a disaster or catastrophe; there are no losers in this. I won’t say who was the better team.” The focus now shifts entirely to domestic dominance as the Brazilians look to reclaim their aura of invincibility and prove that their recent continental struggles are merely a temporary blip in their storied history.