Mamelodi Sundowns cancel overseas trip

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed they will be back at training on January 14 but they have abandoned plans to set up camp overseas.

Masandawana are currently on a festive season break but will return to chase glory on three fronts.

Mokwena says they had planned for a training camp in Europe but were forced to cancel the plans due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The fourth wave of Covid-19 has seen some countries imposing travel regulations on travellers from South Africa.

“The plan was to go overseas but Covid-19 travel restrictions make it difficult for us to leave the country,” said Mokwena as per Phakaaathi.

“We will be inbound and stay within the borders but we still have to try to make the camp competitive and beneficial to the group.

“We have a plan in place. We are on a three weeks break and we will resume training on the 14th of January and we will start with medicals. As soon as we get back, we will spend a couple of days at Chloorkop and resort to a camp.”

It is yet to be seen which opponents they will face in the DSTV Compact Cup in January.

Sundowns went into the festive break enjoying a 14-point gap at the top of the Premier Soccer League standings.

They will resume league business by hosting Chippa United on February 16 and five days earlier they would have welcomed Al Hilal in a Caf Champions League match.

“It won’t be easy because the players will need to reintegrate and come back with less muscle fatigue, less psychological and mental fatigue so we can go on again,” Mokwena said.

“It is going to be a difficult remainder of the season and we saw that with the last three games of the league, it shows that we have a battle on our end and that battle is not only on the pitch.”

In the Champions League, they have been drawn in the same group as Al Ahly and two Sudanese giants Al Hilal and Al Merreikh.