Mamelodi Sundowns are the perfect fit for Shalulile - former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ouseb

The Namibia international’s impact has immediately been felt after arriving at the Brazilians in September

Former defender Mohammed Ouseb says the warm welcome Peter Shalulile received at was key to the forward's high start to life at Chloorkop where more can be expected from him.

Shalulile arrived at Downs from at the beginning of this season to quickly establish himself as a starter and has managed two Premier Soccer League ( ) goals and an assist in four matches.

He has appeared in every match Sundowns has played this term as he also featured in the MTN8 quarter-finals defeat by Bloemfontein .

The Namibia forward’s bright start points at him again contending for the PSL Golden Boot award he won last season after managing 16 goals to become joint top-scorer with forward Frank Mhango.

Ouseb says finding a welcoming environment at Sundowns has helped Shalulile feel at home, something he feels has added quality to his game as he insists that more is coming from the striker.

“I remember one particular year when I and Woody Jacobs took those boys [Namibia Under-20] to as part of our U-20 national team training camp, it was there when I got the opportunity to see and work with Peter and there was no doubt that the boy was headed for the bigger stage,” said Ouseb as per Far Post.

“He is hard-working, humble and is an all-rounder. The young man is a workhorse and a player any coach can rely on. I really also have to say the way that Sundowns welcomed him also made it easier for Peter to settle down and the team’s style of play also fits very well with how Peter moves and positions himself.

“Sundowns is the perfect fit for him and I can only encourage him to keep going, he’s only getting started.”

Shalulile appears to have struck an understanding with midfielder Themba Zwane as well as fellow new arrival Kermit Erasmus.

The trio’s impressive showing has so far seen Sundowns not showing signs of missing the injured Uruguayan duo of Gaston Sirino and Mauricio Affonso as well as Sibusiso Vilakazi.

With Sirino being heavily linked with a move to , Lebohang Maboe, Vilakazi, Affonso and Lesedi Kapinga could act as back-up to the Shalulile-Zwane-Erasmus partnership.