Maluleke: Chiefs make an addition to technical team with ex-Pretoria University man

The Soweto giants continue to strengthen themselves in a rebuilding project meant to end a long wait for silverware

Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Muzi Maluleke as a senior sports scientist and strength and conditioning coach.

Maluleke joins head coach Arthur Zwane’s backroom staff as Amakhosi rebuild both with new players and personnel on the technical bench.

The new arrival is coming from Pretoria University and has previously worked with South Africa's junior national teams.

“We are delighted to have Muzi come on board our new high-performance department,” Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr told the club website.

“We searched far and wide for individuals who could come in and fit into the vision of the club moving forward.

“For us, the high-performance division is an important component in laying the foundation for the Kaizer Chiefs game model of the future. It is an area where we will continue to grow with strategic appointments.

“We will be looking to build a solid link between the first team and youth academy structures to ensure we create strong physical pathways for our athletes.”

The club said Maluleke has already begun work as Chiefs regrouped for pre-season last week.

The new Chiefs technical team is headlined by Zwane as well as assistant coach Dillon Sheppard.

Amakhosi’s rebuilding process has seen 12 players being shown the exit door including Samir Nurkovic, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Lebogang Manyama, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Dumisani Zuma and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

Zwane has since signed the likes of Zitha Kwinika, Ashley du Preez, Dillon Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, George Matlou, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe.

Club marketing manager Jessica Motaung hinted the club will make more signings before the start of the 2022/23 season.

Players like Golden Arrows' Pule Mmodi and SC Braga midfielder Kobamelo Kodisang are being linked with moves to Naturena.

It is yet to be seen if the new set-up will deliver silverware to a club that last won a trophy in 2015 when they lifted the Premier Soccer League title.