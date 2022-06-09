Maluleka: Mamelodi Sundowns player departs, new offers confirmed

GOAL spoke exclusively to Mido's representative who divulged the player is not short of admirers after leaving the 2016 African champions

A number of clubs have been placed on red alert following George Maluleka's departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.



The experienced central midfielder had joined Masandawana from Kaizer Chiefs in June 2020 on a two-year deal, but the club had an option in the player's contract to extend for another year.



However, the Tshwane giants have decided not to exercise that option according to Maluleka's agent, Sean Roberts who explained that his client will always be grateful to the reigning PSL champions.



"Yes, the club didn't take up the option in his contract, which came as quite a surprise, unfortunately," Roberts told GOAL.



"However, this happens in football. We have to move on, we are very grateful to Sundowns for George being part of such a magnificent team and for the trophies he won with the club.



"It was good for him to be part of the Sundowns family, but it is now time to look on to the next chapter."



Roberts, who is a former Sundowns and Chippa United star, went on to disclose that they have received offers from clubs that are interested in Maluleka's services.



"Yes, we are dealing with three offers at the moment. Obviously, I won't reveal the names of the clubs, but there are three offers on the table," the retired goalkeeper added.



Nicknamed Mido, Maluleka, 33, failed to live up to expectations at Sundowns having joined the club with high expectations after playing an instrumental role in helping Chiefs challenge for the PSL title in the 2019/20 season.



Mido made 19 appearances across all competitions for Masandawana - scoring once and providing three assists in the process.



He won four major trophies with the Brazilians including two PSL titles.