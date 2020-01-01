Malepe: Chippa United hoping to keep Orlando Pirates defender beyond 2019/20 season

The Chilli Boys also revealed who will be in charge of their first team when the current campaign resumes

are hoping to keep defender Tercious Malepe beyond the current season.

The Chilli Boys have been busy preparing for the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign having recently parted ways with Thabo Rakhale and Tebogo Makobela.

The club also brought back experienced local football administrator Morgan Mammila as their general manager.

Chippa's chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi has confirmed that they want to retain Malepe's services ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

“Tercious will remain with the team as he is part of our plans,” Mzinzi was quoted as saying on Daily Sun.

Malepe, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, is in his second successive loan spell at the Chilli Boys where he is a key player.

The under-23 captain has made 40 appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) for Chippa since he first joined the club from Pirates in August 2018.

However, Mzinzi indicated the futures of Pirates loanees Diamond Thopola and Meshack Maphangule will be decided at the end of this season.

“The two players will be with the club until the end of the season. Whether we will replace them or not that decision will be made at the end of the season,” said Mzinzi.

Chippa also have Sandile Mthethwa on loan from Pirates and it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old defender will return to his parent club at the end of this term.

Meanwhile, Mzinzi also revealed that Mbuyiselo Sambu will be in charge of the team’s remaining six matches in the PSL as a caretaker coach.

This comes after the Chilli Boys decided against extending Rhulani Mokwena’s contract when it expired on Tuesday, June 30 having joined the club on loan from Pirates last March.

“Sambu was given the coaching role on a caretaker basis until the end of the season,” Mzinzi concluded.

Mokwena is now a free agent, as his three-year contract, which he signed with Pirates prior to the 2017/18 season also came to an end on Tuesday.

He took charge of only one match as Chippa head coach with the team drawing 0-0 with in a league clash on March 7 just before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sambu, who has been coaching the Chilli Boys' reserve team, will take charge of the first team for the second time, having served as a caretaker coach during the 2016/17 season.