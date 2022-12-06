Makgalwa: Mamelodi Sundowns forward surprisingly dumped by TS Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Keletso Makgalwa has surprisingly been dumped by TS Galaxy ahead of the PSL resumption.

Makgalwa released three weeks before PSL resumes

Former SA U20 star mainly used as an impact player at Galaxy

Makgalwa's future now uncertain as he returns to Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED? The diminutive player joined the Rockets from Masandawana on a season-long loan deal in July this year as he looked to get regular game time under coach Sead Ramovic.

However, Makgalwa, 25, made five appearances in the PSL for Galaxy and he has surprisingly been released by the club with one round of league games left before the January transfer window opens next month.

Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has confirmed that the loan deal has been terminated as the former South Africa youth international was not getting regular game time.

WHAT DID SUKAZI SAY?: “Unfortunately for us, and maybe for him as well, it has proven to be a bit of a struggle. I think he has been afforded ample opportunities," Sukazi told SABC Sport.

"We have already presented to his mother club Sundowns to say this is the situation and it doesn’t help for him to sit here on a loan basis when he is not playing.

“He was here to help the club and himself. But then the situation doesn’t seem to be working for both parties.

"The player also said that if he doesn’t play, as it is currently the case, he would want to be released because he has other clubs that are interested in his services. I think that’s what will happen.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makgalwa was once considered among the best young talents in the country as he flourished under coach Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns.

However, the former Maritzburg United player became a journeyman after Mosimane left the Tshwane giants in 2020 and he has since spent some time with Swallows FC and Galaxy on loan.

He is in the final year of the five-year extension which he signed with Sundowns in June 2018 and that deal will now expire at the end of this season.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MAKGALWA?: The Mokopane-born player may attract interest from other clubs with the mid-season transfer window set to open next month.

He will also be free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice if Sundowns allow his deal to enter its final six months.