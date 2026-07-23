The 20-year-old goalkeeper suffered a thigh muscle injury in training on Tuesday and will be out for Stuttgart at least until the international break in September. Attacker Justin Diehl also picked up an injury to the front of his thigh. He is out as well.

"These are definitely bad news because it can already be said now that Dennis and Justin will not be available for the first phase of the season," said Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, expressing concern over the injury setbacks.

Seimen's absence hits particularly hard because Stuttgart had firmly planned for him in this key position. After the departure of Alexander Nübel to Besiktas, Seimen, who last season still played a major role in SC Paderborn 07's promotion to the Bundesliga, was supposed to go into the campaign as the new number one.

How will VfB Stuttgart react to Dennis Seimen's absence?

"Our squad planning in the goalkeeping position for the coming season was, as is well known, largely complete. Even without Dennis, we have a lot of quality in our goalkeeping group, but we still have to discuss over the coming days whether we will become active in the transfer market again," Wohlgemuth continued.

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Still, according to information from Sky Sport, the Bundesliga club's officials have already made an internal decision: for now, they will not sign an external replacement. VfB's leadership want to monitor the course of his recovery over the coming weeks and then reassess the need for transfers.

Fabian Bredlow will therefore take his place between the posts in the first competitive matches of the new season. Stuttgart's club leadership have full confidence in the keeper to cover for Seimen's injury absence for the time being.