Mahangwahaya: Baroka FC snap up out-of-favour Bidvest Wits striker

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele beefed up their striking department on Wednesday

FC head coach Dylan Kerr has revealed that the club has signed striker Ivan Mahangwahaya.

The 30-year-old player has joined Lidoda Duvha on a short-term contract until the end of the season, but with an option to renew.

Kerr, who worked with Mahangwahaya at Black last season, explained why the Limpopo side signed the hard-working player.

“Yeah he has signed until the end of the season," said Kerr on Far Post.

"Look I mean Ivan is a good player it was my advice to the Chairman (David Thidiela) you know he needed to go find a new lease of life because he had been at Leopards for all his career.

“I have challenged Ivan and it’s up to him now so if he wants to extend his contract at the end of the season then he must help keep Baroka in the and earn himself a decent contract so it’s up to him now."

Mahangwahaya struggled for game time at Wits and he has left the Braamfontein-based side without making a single appearance in the PSL.

However, Mahangwahaya did feature in the Caf Confederation Cup for the Clever Boys under coach Gavin Hunt.

He will be looking help Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele retain their status in the PSL.