Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets, odds and more

Anfield gets ready to host the biggest game in English football as Liverpool welcome Manchester United in a blockbuster Premier League clash on Sunday evening, with so much on the line.

Liverpool are on the brink of a crisis as they are experiencing their worst patch of form under Arne Slot. The Reds’ brilliant start to the season already feels like a distant memory, having stumbled to three consecutive defeats. Having relied on late winners to ascend to the top of the Premier League, Liverpool were undone by a couple of stoppage-time goals in dramatic defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, slipping to second in the early standings. They return home after three shocking losses and would love to flip the script.

Performances have been as much of a concern for Slot with his side struggling for control. Established stars like Mohamed Salah, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are struggling, and new signings Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Milos Kerkez are searching for the form that made them worldbeaters. The international break came at the right time for the hosts as Slot had a fortnight to serve the perfect response. The game against United becomes all the more important as Liverpool haven't lost four consecutive games in all competitions in the last 38 years. Talk about pressure, eh?

Ruben Amorim's job could be on the line if United leave Anfield empty-handed. The ominous trend of Manchester United managers being sacked after a Liverpool game could strike the Portuguese manager. Heading into the contest, they have all the odds against them. The Red Devils haven't won consecutive Premier League games under Amorim so far. The victory against Sunderland just before the break will give his side immense confidence, but they feel the break came at the wrong time for them. They will be thrown straight into the deep end at Anfield as they chase a result. When Manchester United last won at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp was still without a trophy in the home dugout as Wayne Rooney's goal sealed a historic victory in 2016. Amorim knows it's not easy to escape such a hostile away ground with three points, as he might settle for a single point and look to build on the performances.

Liverpool vs Manchester United last-minute tickets: how to buy

No matter the performances, Anfield will be brimming with confidence when these two sides lock horns. You can still enjoy the game live from the stadium by turning to our favourite reseller, StubHub, and get tickets even at the last minute.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The most-awaited clash in English football will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event. The USA Network and Telemundo will air the game in the US, and fans in Canada and the US can stream the game on Fubo.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United worldwide

Here is how you can watch Liverpool vs Manchester United worldwide.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Key Matchups

Mohamed Salah vs Patrick Dorgu: Salah might be struggling for form, but he would never miss a chance to turn up against the Red Devils, as they are his favourite opposition. The Egyptian King has 16 goals in 17 appearances against them. Dorgu will be fighting an uphill battle to keep Salah quiet and away from action. He also has to handle the responsibility of providing width on the left.

Alexander Isak vs Matthijs de Ligt: Isak registered his first assist for Liverpool in the league last time out. Slot believes that the chemistry is growing with his new teammates after each game, and the first league goal isn't far away. De Ligt will be tasked with marking him as he hopes to have an error-free outing.

Virgil van Dijk vs Benjamin Sesko: Sesko opened his tally for the club before the break and is looking to make it three in three. His confidence grew leaps and bounds after finding the net twice. He will certainly try to take on Van Dijk, who is not at his usual level early in the season. Expect both the giants to slog it out in the air and on the ground.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction

Form goes out of the window in clashes of this magnitude. The players will run on pure passion and energy for 90 minutes with more than three points on the line. Given the vulnerable state both sides are in, do expect a couple of curveballs thrown our way. New stars will emerge in the age-old rivalry, and the old guard might arrive to save the day again. Liverpool might just edge past Manchester United, given their home advantage.

GOAL'S Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United

Liverpool vs Manchester United Odds

Liverpool are the outright favourites to win the clash, and their victory is priced at 8/13. Manchester United can spring quite a surprise as a draw is priced at 18/5. If they can pull off a first victory in nine years at Anfield, they can reward the punters at 21/5.

Liverpool vs Manchester United kick-off time

Anfield will be the setting of this epic clash at 16:30 BST / 17:30 CET / 11:30 ET on Sunday, 19th October.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Slot received worrying updates about Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch during the international break. The pair withdrew from commitments midway and arrived at Liverpool's camp. However, they both trained and will be available for the clash. Alisson, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni are certainly ruled out of the clash. We might get a first glimpse of Isak and Hugo Ekitke starting together as Wirtz occupies the left wing after impressing there for Germany.

Predicted Lineup: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike; Isak

Manchester United team news

The Red Devils have a relatively clean slate of health compared to the hosts. Noussair Mazraoui is back in training and linked up with the Moroccan National Team over the break. Lisandro Martinez is back in team training, but this clash might come too soon for him. Amorim's headaches would be in the middle of the park and the forward line. Kobbie Mainoo, who enjoyed a fine outing against Liverpool, might be called upon to evade high press in the middle and progress the ball. Mason Mount and Amad Diallo might also be summoned on Sunday, but the new signings Bryan Meumo and Matheus Cunha will expect a start.

Predicted Lineup: Lammens; Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Amorim got his taste of the famous Liverpool-United rivalry when his side visited Anfield earlier this year. The hosts were flying and were running away with the league title. United, in dismal form, were expected to be pushovers, but the Red Devils showed true character. They held out for a goalless first half before Martinez blasted them ahead early in the second half. Their lead barely lasted for seven minutes as Gakpo found a leveller. Liverpool seemed to have found a way to win again as Salah's penalty gave them a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute. However, Amad had other plans as he scored a stunner to restore parity in the 80th minute. The Reds were close to a winner, but could have easily lost the game if Harry Maguire had kept his composure in the 97th minute with the goal gaping. The entire stadium sighed in relief as the referee blew his full-time whistle on a rain-soaked evening.

Standings

