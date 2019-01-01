Gooooaaal! The fight is on!
⏰ | 20'— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) May 11, 2019
Yesss! A Katerrega corner from the right causes trouble in the box and Fortune Makaringe taps in at the far post! #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/FWaClACRvH
AmaZulu lead against Bloemfontein Celtic
GOAL!— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 11, 2019
4’
Perfect start for Usuthu. Maduna slots in, connecting beautifully with a cross from the right from Somila. @Bloem_Celtic 0 - AmaZulu 1#Usuthu_Unite #AbsaPrem #UmbroSA #DurbanHasMore #UkhoziFM #IlangaNewspaper
Mission impossible?
Lively start for Sundowns
2' Lively start to the half with downs being awarded an early set piece just outside the box that sees Sirino whip it in for VIla who gets a toe to it but Stars scramble to clear the ball! #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsStars #AbsaPrem— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 11, 2019
Pirates 1-0 Polokwane City
7 mins: Just what the doctor ordered as Mulenga finds the high-flying Lorch with his pass, who makes no mistake as he fires the Bucs into the lead. 1-0. #OnceAlways #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/dH2okl4JdJ— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) May 11, 2019
GOOOOAAAL!!
UNDERWAY
PSL Relegation Dogfight
Maritzburg, Baroka, Black Leopards, Chippa and Free State Stars are all fighting for survival. Who will go down?
Pirates or Polokwane City?
FIVE TALKING POINTS
PREDICTIONS
Will Chiefs beat Chippa to finish in the top eight?
CONFIRMEDAccording to Luxolo September of the PSL, the game between Free State Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns will be delayed by 10 minutes. This means the new kick-off is now scheduled for 15h10.
BREAKING NEWS
Starting line-up #HailtheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/5ciiJVtQdH— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 11, 2019
That’s how we start our final game of the 2018/19 #AbsaPrem campaign.— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 11, 2019
A debut for Madela while Modisakeng starts on the bench.#DurbanHasMore #Usuthu_Unite #UkhoziFM #IlangaNewspaper pic.twitter.com/ehn7OgxdCN
☠ @orlandopirates Starting Lineup vs @polokwane_city— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) May 11, 2019
💻 FORMATION: https://t.co/OvklWAvOxB
⚽ 15:00
🏟 Orlando Stadium
⚫⚪🔴⭐#AbsaPrem #Matchday#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/pfErqrulG2
Our starting lineup to face @goldenarrowsfc1 🔰 today! #BidvestWits 🔵⚪️ #Nakanjani #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/xDl9d0WuY5— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 11, 2019
⚽STARTING 11⚽— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 11, 2019
Here is our confirmed Starting XI for our Absa Premiership clash against Free State Stars#Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsStars #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/r5bhiLcGUu
#StartingXI Vs @BidvestWits #AbsaPrem #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/FCzyWXODAY— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) May 11, 2019
🚨STARTING LINE UP🚨— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) May 11, 2019
This is how the #chilliboyz line up for the last time this season vs @KaizerChiefs
Kick Off 15:00 LIVE on SS10 @SuperSportTV #SSDiski #AbsaPrem#seasonofrevival #prideoftheasterncape #ayeyechilliboyzayeye 🌶️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ovi2582kuL
How we start today 👊#WeBelieve #WeAreUnited #TeamBlue pic.twitter.com/nlEm3Woh5g— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) May 11, 2019
Starting line-ups
🚨STARTING LINEUP 🚨— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 11, 2019
Our Starting Lineup vs Black Leopards
🏆#AbsaPrem
🐯 vs 💙
📌 Thohoyandou Stadium#ThankYouTeko 🔥👏#iamCityFC 💙 pic.twitter.com/e5VOYg51Zw