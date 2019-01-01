Live Blog

LIVE BLOG: PSL Match Day 30 - Title race and relegation battle

Follow all the final eight matches of the 2018/19 season live on Goal to find out who will be champions and which team will be relegated to the NFD

Mission impossible?

2019-05-11T13:20:20Z

Free State Stars have not beaten Sundowns since 2010. It's been nine full seasons without victory for Ea Lla Koto. Can they do it? They need all the points today to avoid being relegated. 

GOOOOAAAL!!

2019-05-11T13:12:50Z

Orlando Pirates have taken the lead at the Orlando Stadium!! 

UNDERWAY

2019-05-11T13:10:41Z

We're underway at both the Goble Park and Orlando Stadium. Sundowns and Pirates are battling it out for the league title. 

PSL Relegation Dogfight

2019-05-11T13:10:38Z

Maritzburg, Baroka, Black Leopards, Chippa and Free State Stars are all fighting for survival. Who will go down?

Pirates or Polokwane City?

2019-05-11T13:05:37Z

2019-05-11T13:04:46Z

2019-05-11T12:58:26Z

Will Chiefs beat Chippa to finish in the top eight?

2019-05-11T12:56:37Z

According to Luxolo September of the PSL, the game between Free State Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns will be delayed by 10 minutes. This means the new kick-off is now scheduled for 15h10. 

BREAKING NEWS

2019-05-11T12:54:18Z

There could be a 10 minute delay at Goble Park as fans are forcing their way into the stadium for the game between Free State Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns. Indications are that these are Sundowns fans. 

WELCOME

2019-05-11T12:36:50Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog for the final match day of the PSL season. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I am not alone as my colleague Yusuf Variava is with me. 