How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 1 Nov 2026 - 13:00

Boca Juniors host River Plate in the Liga Profesional in what is always the most charged fixture in Argentine football. La Bombonera will be the setting for this edition of the Superclasico, with Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side looking to build on a strong recent run of form.

Boca arrive into this fixture with momentum. Wins over Independiente, Talleres, and Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana have given Arruabarrena's squad real confidence, and they sit third in Clausura Group A and second in Apertura Group A heading into the weekend.

River Plate, managed by Leonardo Ponzio, are also in decent shape. Their last five Liga Profesional matches have produced three wins, a draw, and a single defeat, and they arrive at La Bombonera second in Clausura Group B and second in Apertura Group B.

The head-to-head record between these clubs in recent seasons has been tight, with results swinging in both directions. Boca won the most recent meeting 1-0 when River hosted them in April 2026, while River claimed a 2-1 victory in their own backyard in April 2025.

For Boca, a win would consolidate their position near the top of the table and send a statement to the rest of the division. River will be equally determined to take points from their fiercest rivals.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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