Leeds United vs Cardiff City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leeds against Cardiff in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Leeds United and Cardiff City will engage in a FA Cup third-round replay at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The replay is courtesy of a 2-2 draw earlier this month, where the Whites scored twice in the second half including a late equaliser.

Jesse Marsch's men have since suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, while the Championship side come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Leeds United vs Cardiff City date & kick-off time

Game: Leeds United vs Cardiff City Date: January 18, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Jan 19) Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

How to watch Leeds Unites vs Cardiff City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

ITV4 will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX.

The game will not be televised nor streamed in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK ITV4 ITVX India N/A N/A

Leeds United team news & squad

Long-term absentees Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas ought to miss out. Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville (both ankle injuries) and Adam Forshaw (groin issue) are also out for this game.

There could be some changes from the Villa defeat as new signing Maximilian Wober could get a look-in alongside Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt, while Sonny Perkins may have to be content with a place on the substitutes bench.

Leeds United possible XI: Robles; Kristensen, Wober, Llorente, Firpo; Gyabi, Roca; Aaronson, Greenwood, Gnonto; Gelhardt

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robels Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh, Wober Midfielders Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Gyabi, Sinisterra, Klich, Gray Forwards Bamford, Moreno, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Cardiff City team news & squad

Joel Bagan is in contention after serving his ban, but Callum O'Dowda may keep his place after his goal against Wigan, while the injured duo of Mahlon Romeo (hamstring) and Jamilu Collins (ACL) will miss out.

Among the expected changes, Andy Rinomhota and Romaine Sawyers may be brought back into the XI, with former Tottenham forward Kion Etete also back from injury to provide an option from the bench.

Cardiff City possible XI: Alnwick; Ng, Kipre, Nelson, O'Dowda; Rinomhota, Wintle; Ojo, Sawyers, Philogene; Davies