Leao after reports of his dispute with Amorim: You are lying

Rafael Leao has hit back at a social media report claiming Milan coach Ruben Amorim views him as a "negative influence". His response? "You are lying".

The Portugal international rarely posts on X, but he broke his silence after spotting a report echoing what La Gazzetta dello Sport had published.

According to that report, Amorim sees Leao as a negative influence inside the Milan dressing room and harbours concerns about the winger's effect on the squad's atmosphere.

Leao fired back: "Maybe because you are lying", adding three laughing-face emojis to his reply.

He misses today's friendly against Manchester United, but a minor injury keeps him out rather than any disciplinary issue.

Both player and club have spent the summer hunting for a buyer. So far, only low offers have landed, and they have come from Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

None of those bids came close to Milan's initial asking price of 50 million euros plus 10 million in add-ons. Now the Rossoneri are ready to lower their sights and may let him go for just 40 million euros.