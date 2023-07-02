Komphela: Swallows FC appoint former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns coach

Swallows FC have announced the appointment of former Bafana Bafana caretaker trainer Steve Komphela as their new head coach.

Komphela was confirmed as Swallows coach

It is a surprise move as he looked comfortable at Downs

Swallows had also named Nyatama as head coach

WHAT HAPPENED? In a shocking move, Komphela dumped Sundowns and resurfaced at the Soweto outfit. The Dube Birds made a surprise announcement on Sunday morning as they also confirmed the demotion of Musa Nyatama to the assistant coach role in a technical team set-up that also has former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Ditheko Mototo as the other understudy of Komphela.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Swallows FC is thrilled to announce the appointment of coach Steve Komphela as the head coach of Swallows FC," the club confirmed in a statement.

"He will be assisted by Musa Nyatama and Ditheko Mototo. We want to take Swallows FC to the next level and we are excited to have attracted the services of coach Komphela.

"We appreciate the professional manner in which Sundowns managed these negotiations. Coach Musa Nyatama remains a special pillar of our team and his willingness to learn and work closely with an experienced coach like Steve Komphela is highly appreciated.

"The two coaches met last night to celebrate coach Komphela's birthday and they were both excited to work together to take Swallows to higher levels."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Komphela's move to Swallows comes as a surprise as he appeared settled at Sundowns. This could make Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena look for a replacement for Komphela to help him with senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Late last season, it was Mngqithi who was widely reported to be on his way out of Chloorkop but Komphela has emerged as a surprise departure.

Swallows might have dug deep to prize away Komphela from the Tshwane giants. His move to the Dube Birds also comes after the Soweto side had confirmed Musa Nyatama as their substantive coach.

Nyatama had been rewarded for saving Maswaiswai from relegation last season when Ernst Middendorp had dumped them at a critical moment of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOMPHELA? Swallows began pre-season training last week and Komphela is now expected to take charge of the team this week.