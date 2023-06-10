Kaizer Chiefs interest in Mngqithi confirmed as Arthur Zwane faces uncertain Amakhosi future

Mike Makaab, the agent of Manqoba Mngqithi says he has received inquiries about the services of the Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach.

Zwane's future has been uncertain at Kaizer Chiefs

This has seen Mngqithi being linked with Amakhosi

Mngqithi's agent opens up on interest in the coach

WHAT HAPPENED? In the past few months, Mngqithi has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs. Rumours of his possible appointment by Chiefs have been further fuelled by reports that Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane has lost the support of his bosses at Naturena.

This is after the Soweto giants endured a frustrating season in which they won no trophies and failed to qualify for Caf club competitions. Makaab says he has been contacted by clubs asking for Mngqithi’s services.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We’ve had a few informal inquiries from clubs, but we have not engaged formally with any club. He is under contract at Mamelodi Sundowns and he’s happy at the football club,” Mngqithi told iDiski Times.

“Unless something drastic happens, then… the first thing I would do is engage the Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns but as far as we’re concerned, Manqoba is at Mamelodi Sundowns, he is happy to be there and looking forward to the new season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Contrary to reports that Mngqithi’s contract expires at the end of this month, his deal runs out in June 2024. But Makaab’s remarks suggest he is still open join another team.

With Mngqithi having been with Sundowns since 2014 and an integral part of the club’s most successful era he has the experience needed at Chiefs. Zwane showed he is inexperienced in his first season as a head coach at Chiefs.

Mngqithi has learnt how to navigate through the difficulties of playing African football over the years of travelling with Sundowns in the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MNGQITHI? For now, Mngqithi is still a coach at Sundowns under Rhulani and it is to be seen if Chiefs will make an official approach.