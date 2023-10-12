Komphela compares Orlando Pirates' Mabasa to Haaland - 'Striker smells where the ball is going to drop'

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela has likened Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa to Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Mabasa is on loan at Swallows

He has been lethal in front of the goal

Why Komphela is not surprised

TELL ME MORE: Mabasa joined Swallows on loan and has been a key player for the tactician who is hoping to finish in the top Premier Soccer League positions by the end of the season.

The striker has so far scored six goals in the league, prompting Komphela to liken his positioning with Man City's Haaland who has eight goals in as many Premier League matches.

WHAT HE SAID: "[What] is happening to Mabasa, will shock those who are not keeping track of him," Komphela told the media.

"The guy is unbelievable; the striker's quality. He has been praised for that, he has got instincts, and above all, he smells where the ball is going to drop and those can only be found in special players designated for that special position.

"You don't go to school and learn about that, where the goal is going to drop. Tell me, how does Haaland learn where the ball is going to drop?"

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician has further lauded Sipho Chaine for his heroics in the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The custodian made three stops in the penalty shootout to help Orlando Pirates successfully defend their crown.

"What I said to him [initially]... 'you are going to go places my friend', and what happened over the weekend is only shocking to those who don't follow the game," Komphela concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mabasa's contribution has seen Swallows go fourth on the PSL table with 14 points, 10 less than leaders Downs.

Golden Arrows and SuperSport United are the other two teams on top of the Komphela-led outfit.

In the PSL's Golden Boot race, the striker tops the chart with Sundowns' Lucas Ribeiro coming in the second position with five strikes.

WHAT NEXT: Mabasa, just like other South African players, is working harder to show his worth and convince coach Hugo Broos to include him in his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

His exploits might also force Pirates coach Jose Riveiro to recall him in the January transfer window in his bid to win more titles with the club.

However, the biggest prize - arguably, for the forward is the top scorer's award at the end of the ongoing campaign.