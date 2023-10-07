Sipho Chaine the hero for Orlando Pirates as Soweto giants humble Mamelodi Sundowns to reclaim MTN8 title

Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns on spot-kicks as the Buccaneers successfully defended their MTN8 title.

Pirates successfully defend the MTN8

Sipho Chaine the star of the show

Sundowns lose on penalties

WHAT HAPPENED: Questionable calls, penalties cries, over-the-top tackles, frustrations in the dugout, and all other ingredients that make up an exciting and thrilling cup final.

After battling for 130 minutes, it took spot-kicks to separate Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final as the Buccaneers won 3-1 on penalties after 0-0 in extra time at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Sipho Chaine was the hero in the spot-kicks as he saved three successive shots by Bongani Zungu, Junior Mendieta and Teboho Mokoena as Bucs successfully defended their MTN8 title.

Article continues below

THE MVP: Sipho Chaine was the busiest of both goalkeepers as he had to make multiple saves from Peter Shalulile and other Sundowns attackers. In the opening stanza, the Pirates goalie was the man between the ball and the back of the net as he stopped Themba Zwane's attempt after the Downs skipper was found by Shalulile in the box.

Marcello Allende tried his luck in the 82nd minute when he inter-played with Shalulile and Zwane, who played the ball to Teboho Mokoena, and the reigning PSL Footballer of the Season released a strike but Chaine was well positioned to keep out the danger.

Downs then camped in Pirates' half for some time after winning corner-kick after corner-kick. Aubrey Modiba was the one who took Sundowns' corners and in one of those, he tried the old-school corner-to-goal shot, looking to catch Chaine unaware, but the Pirates goalie rose high to make the save.

Referee Abongile Tom had to make a big call at the start of extra time and when Chaine lost the ball in the air it fell on the path of Thapelo Maseko, who chased and was brought down by the Pirates goalie. Sundowns' entire bench was up in arms, calling for a penalty but the man in the middle gave the foul in the opposite direction.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has now returned a 100% return in cup finals as he has now won three out of three as he defended the MTN8 and won the Nedbank Cup last season.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Brazilians are still looking to convince the PSL to try and allow them to participate in the upcoming African Super League as the league is not willing to rework the fixtures in order to accommodate Downs' exploits in the newly formed competition.

A number of players from Sundowns and Pirates will assemble for the national team as Bafana Bafana are set to take on Eswatini and Ivory Coast in friendlies later this month.