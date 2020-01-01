Khama Billiat returns to training at Kaizer Chiefs

The 29-year-old attacker is nearing his full fitness and could be back in the Amakhosi team in February

have confirmed Khama Billiat's return to the training grounds after weeks on the sidelines.

The Zimbabwe international hasn't featured for the Glamour Boys since the team's 1-1 draw away to in December 2019.

However, Amakhosi have now welcomed him back at the training grounds and the player could be available for selection when the Soweto giants take on Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup on February 15.

Billiat's return comes days after coach Ernst Middendorp said he wouldn't rush him back but it looks like the attacker is ready to reclaim his spot in the starting line-up.

Billiat has missed Amakhosi's last five matches and in his absence, the team won three, lost once and drew the other.

The former talisman has contributed a single goal and two assists in 12 appearances across all competitions this season.

He will certainly look to return to action as soon as possible and hope for a better return in the remaining matches of the season.

Chiefs are in pole position to win the title this season after having collected 45 points from 19 league games.