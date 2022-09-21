Kerr: Swallows FC part ways with former Baroka FC coach ahead of their Kaizer Chiefs clash

The Soweto giants have dismissed the 55-year-old mentor with the team winless in its last three league games

Swallows FC have announced the departure of their head coach Dylan Kerr ahead of the team's Soweto Derby clash with Kaizer Chiefs on October 5.





Amaswaiswai succumbed to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League match over the weekend and there were reports indicating that the club was considering firing Kerr.





However, when approached for a comment by GOAL regarding the English tactician's future on Tuesday, Swallows chairman David Mogashoa stated that Kerr was still in charge of the team.





The Dube Birds have now announced that they have parted ways with Kerr and wished him well in his future endovenous.





"Swallows FC have parted ways with head coach Dylan Kerr," a club statement read.





"We would like to thank Coach Kerr for the contribution he made to the club and wish him well in his future endeavors."





The former Baroka FC coach had taken charge of Amaswaiswai in November 2021 with the team struggling and he guided the Soweto giants to safety in the PSL.





Musa Nyatama, who has been serving as a player-coach this season, could be in charge of Swallows when they face Chiefs in a PSL match next month.