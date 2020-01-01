Kekana: Mamelodi Sundowns should table good offer for midfielder – Agent

The Masandawana skipper’s agent has shared an update on his client’s contract talks at Chloorkop

Although he has proven his worth as the club's most important player, skipper Hlompho Kekana’s contract extension is delayed owing to financial reasons.

According to ‘KK’s agent Thulani Thuswa, he has called on the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to table a better offer for the Bafana Bafana international.

Although the club’s former communications official has also clarified talks don’t involve coach Pitso Mosimane, he has stated they will seek his intervention to speed up the contract negotiations.

“When Pitso finalizes his contract situation we will ask him to intervene regarding Keke’s contract (Kekana),” Thuswa told Isolezwe.

“He is not involved in Kekana’s contract negotiations but he can help where he can. Pitso must help Kekana – he must fight for him.

“For now we are waiting for Sundowns to table a better offer. If he ends up leaving the club, they would definitely be on the losing side.

“The longer this drags on doesn’t mean we are losing but Sundowns must retain him.”

Moreover, the Thuswa also confirmed that money is the reason why the talks have been dragging on, saying Masandawana can’t challenge for the PSL title when involved in such talks.

“If they drag these talks, things will be difficult for Sundowns in the long run. I don’t think they need to be focusing on contract talks when they are challenging for the league title,” he added.

“I can confirm that money is the only reason we are not reaching an agreement.”

The 34-year-old recently achieved a 300-match milestone in Sundowns’ colours and will be remembered for being one of the best players to have ever donned the yellow shirt.

Among his achievements, Kekana has led the club to four PSL titles, two Telkom Knockout Cups as well as the Caf and Super Cup titles.

As they look to clinch their second continental trophy, the Zebediela-born midfielder has played a crucial role as they are yet to lose in this year’s Champions League campaign and are sitting at the top of Group C with 10 points from four matches.

He has played in 25 matches across all competitions so far scoring three goals plus with assists, and will be key as they look to retain their PSL trophy.

However, they are trailing by seven points in the league and Mosimane will look to call upon his skipper against Petro Luanda away from home on Saturday.