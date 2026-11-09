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FBL-WC-CLUB-2025-MATCH51-PSG-INTER MIAMIAFP
Hussein Hamdy
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Kane excluded: Messi and Hakimi head FIFPro's 2026 best XI

L. Messi
A. Hakimi
K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain
Morocco
LaLiga
World Cup
D. Raya
P. Cubarsi
N. Mendes
E. Haaland
J. Bellingham
Rodri
Arsenal
Spain
England
Bayern Munich
Argentina
Argentina
Morocco
France
Spain
Portugal
Norway
England
Germany

Was the English star treated unfairly?

The International Federation of Professional Footballers "FIFPRO" announced on Monday the 2026 ideal line-up.

According to FIFPRO's official website, Harry Kane missed out. The Bayern Munich striker, who claimed this year's Ballon d'Or, found no place in the selection.

The full ideal line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal, Spain).

Defence: Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona, Spain), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal).

Midfield: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal).

Attack: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain).

How did the voting process work?

Professional footballers from 75 countries cast their votes through a secure digital platform, run by FIFPRO alongside its member player unions.

Players earned assessment on their performances between 4 August 2025 and 19 July 2026, both dates included. To qualify for a seat, a player needed at least 30 official matches in that window.

Each voter picked three players they rated best in each of the four positions: goalkeeping, defence, midfield and attack.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three attackers with the most votes in their positions took their seats in the world line-up.

The final seat went to another outfield player, the one who polled highest among those left.

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