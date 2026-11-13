Kaizer Chiefs winger Asanele Velebayi vows to keep 'improving' after first goal for club

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The 23-year-old finally opened his account for Amakhosi, and the winger is already setting his sights on higher standards as the Soweto giants move closer to silverware. The former Cape Town Spurs man proved to be the hero in the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals, ensuring the club's quest for a trophy remains firmly on track.

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Velebayi breaks duck to spark Amakhosi celebrations

Kaizer Chiefs winger Asanele Velebayi has revealed his immense satisfaction after finally recording his first goal for the club. The 23-year-old, who arrived at Naturena from Cape Town Spurs last season, has found regular minutes hard to come by during his tenure with the Glamour Boys. However, he made his presence felt on the biggest stage this weekend, coming off the bench to secure a vital victory for Fernando Da Cruz's side in a high-stakes cup environment.

Reflecting on the milestone, the attacker admitted that the timing of the goal added to its significance for both himself and the collective. “Scoring my first goal means a lot, especially that it was a goal that won the match and takes us into the next round,” he told the official Kaizer Chiefs website. The winger's contribution marks a potential turning point in a campaign where he has primarily served as an impact substitute.

Velebayi acknowledged that the game was a chaotic affair defined by swift transitions and frequent changes in momentum. Despite the victory, the winger was honest in his assessment of the team's performance, noting that they could have made life much easier for themselves by taking their chances early on. His comments reflect a growing maturity as he looks to establish himself as a regular starter in one of the most demanding environments in African football.

“It was a game of transition. There were a lot of turnovers in possession. In truth, we should have wrapped up the game by half-time, and we are working hard to be more clinical in front of goal,” Velebayi explained. This self-critical approach suggests that while the individual milestone is worth celebrating, the focus remains firmly on collective improvement and refining the team's efficiency in the final third as the business end of the tournament approaches.

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Chasing glory and individual development at Naturena

Having finally gotten off the mark, Velebayi is determined to ensure that this goal is not a one-off occurrence.

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“I aim to help the team by improving my all-round game and scoring more goals when I get the chance,” he stated, highlighting his ambition to move beyond being a peripheral figure. His versatility and pace have always been valued by the coaching staff, but adding a consistent goal-scoring threat to his arsenal would significantly increase his value to the squad. The player's commitment to self-improvement will be music to the ears of the Chiefs' supporters.

The road ahead for Kaizer Chiefs does not get any easier, as a formidable challenge awaits them in the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout.

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For Velebayi, the upcoming semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns represents the perfect opportunity to prove that his match-winning turn against Siwelele was a sign of things to come. If he can maintain his clinical edge and continue to develop his tactical awareness, the winger could become a central figure in Chiefs' efforts to reclaim their status as the dominant force in South African football.