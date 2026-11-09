Kaizer Chiefs welcomes Mamelodi Sundowns test in Carling Knockout semi-final - 'We need this type of game'

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Amakhosi head coach Fernando Da Cruz reacted to his side being drawn against the Tshwane giants in the Knockout Cup semi-finals. The Glamour Boys advanced to the final four after a hard-fought win over Siwelele, setting up a heavyweight clash.

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Chiefs set for Downs showdown

The Soweto giants secured their progression to the semi-final stage after mounting a successful comeback against Siwelele at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

This result has placed Kaizer Chiefs on a collision course with Masandawana, who had already secured their spot in the next round.

While Chiefs prepare for their trip to Tshwane, Orlando Pirates are scheduled to face Stellenbosch in the other semi-final fixture.

The Premier Soccer League is yet to officially announce the specific dates and kick-off times for these fixtures, though expectations are high that the Chiefs versus Sundowns match will be hosted at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

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Addressing the media following the triumph over Siwelele, Da Cruz remained remarkably composed regarding the prospect of facing the most dominant force in domestic football. He viewed the upcoming clash as a vital metric for his team's progression.

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Building a winning mentality

"We knew we wanted to qualify for the semi-final, and if we qualify we'll play a big game in the semi-final," the Chiefs mentor explained during his post-match press conference.

"But we need this type of game because our team needs to grow up, and with this type of game our team will grow up," Da Cruz added.

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The Frenchman is adamant that his side will not simply be making up the numbers when they travel to the capital. He made his intentions clear regarding their ambitions for the trophy, stating: "So it's a very good game for us, and we'll play this game for sure to qualify for the final."

Having avoided Pirates at this stage, the path to glory requires Chiefs to overcome a Sundowns side that has been ruthless in domestic knockout competitions this season having already claimed the MTN8 title.